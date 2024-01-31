Looking for work? Orange County to host job fair Wednesday

Anyone looking for a new job, or change careers, could find just what they are looking for on Wednesday.

Orange County Mayor and the Central Florida Employment Council will host a Mayor’s Job Fair event from Noon to 4 p.m.

It will be held inside of the Expo Hall at the Orlando Fairgrounds at 4603 West Colonial Drive.

There will be over 100 employers in a wide variety of fields.

Organizers say there will truly be something for everyone.

The next Mayor’s Job Fair will be hosted on March 27.

More information on how to register can be found here.

