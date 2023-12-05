Looking up Orlando theme parks’ Christmas trees

Decorating the holiday tree is a mix of art and science plus photo opportunity. It’s that way in your living room and at our theme parks, where the attractions put out mammoth structures that need good looks for day and night, with ornaments nicely spaced and candy canes at just the right angle. Plus, there’s the engineering of keeping it upright through all sorts of weather for weeks.

We checked out all Orlando theme parks’ centerpiece trees, the ones that essentially greet visitors and scream “Happy holidays!”

Epcot

Where: Near the edge of World Showcase Lagoon, at the end of the bridge coming over from the former Future World

Tree time: It’s got international flair with greetings in multiple languages. The countries of World Showcase are represented on ornaments with flags. New, probable short-timer decorations are snow globes featuring the Disney100 logo.

What’s on top: An angel, raising the Earth above her head.

Ground level: A fenced-off flower bed with greenery and poinsettias is the base.

Hmmm: Why not expand the flag theme with other, non-Showcase nations?

Magic Kingdom

Where: Just past the train station and the flag pole on Main Street.

Tree time: It’s a toy-centric sight plus gingerbread, snowflakes, candles and way-oversized strings of popcorn.

What’s on top: Bluish-white star.

Ground level: More toys, retro in feel and without intellectual property. (Stay tuned.)

Hmmm: The tree sits high enough off the ground for folks to walk under and look up into the lights from its south side.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Where: After the security gate, but before the ticket booth.

Tree time: The DAK tree is probably the most identifiable with its (duh) animal theme, primarily portrayed with heads or masks, which have a “Lion King”/Broadway feel.

What’s on top: A golden star, sort of a criss-cross outline.

Ground level: There are more toys and with animals, but they are Disney animals such as Chip and Dale in a snow globe, the Winne the Pooh gang and “Jungle Book” characters.

Hmmm: Stitch on a train?

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Where: Literally on Echo Lake.

Tree time: More retro vibe with Santa heads, jauntily placed candy canes and thick silver garland. It continues the old Hollywood motif of the park.

What’s on top: A silver star.

Ground level: Ornaments stacked on an island and floating in the lake match the tree decor.

Hmmm: Are we to believe that Gertie, the nearby dinosaur, is helping to decorate or just making a getaway with that golden orb?

SeaWorld Orlando

Where: Just past the entrance in the plaza that front the lighthouse area.

Tree time: Takes the prize for most densely packed decor, and much of it is seaworthy: Fish, starfish, seahorses in the bluesy SeaWorld color story. One element reads “Wish upon a seastar.”

What’s on top: Warm yellow star, perhaps beachy.

Ground level: It goes all the way to the ground, and folks can stand right next to it.

Hmmm: A star about 3 feet from the base features a red button at its center. Push it to activate another light sequence.

Universal Studios

Where: Go straight back into park to New York Street.

Tree time: Red garland, stars with red trim, bulbs big enough to use their reflections in selfies. After Santa passes in the parade, the tree is ceremoniously lit and the lights go into motion.

What’s on top: A star that also changes color.

Ground level: There’s a red and gold stand ringing the area. It won’t ruin your selfie plans.

Hmmm: Islands of Adventure doesn’t have a centerpiece tree, but we like to count the dramatic one that has a star turn in the “Grinchmas” show.

