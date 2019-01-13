Looking At Parag Milk Foods Limited (NSE:PARAGMILK) From All Angles

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Parag Milk Foods Limited (NSE:PARAGMILK), it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong history of performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Parag Milk Foods here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

In the past couple of years, PARAGMILK has ramped up its bottom line by over 100%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. In addition to beating its historical values, PARAGMILK also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 18%. This is an notable feat for the company. PARAGMILK is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. PARAGMILK appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.32x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NSEI:PARAGMILK Income Statement Export January 13th 19 More

