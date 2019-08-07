Looking At Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO) From All Angles

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of PTRO, it is a financially-sound company with an optimistic growth outlook, not yet factored into the price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Pelatro here.

Exceptional growth potential with excellent balance sheet

PTRO is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 32% in the upcoming year. This growth in the bottom-line is bolstered by an impressive top-line expansion of 96% over the same period, which is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. PTRO's share price is trading below its true value according to its price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3x compared to its industry as well as the wider stock market, making it a relatively cheap stock compared to its peers.

PTRO's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that PTRO has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. PTRO seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 1.27x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

