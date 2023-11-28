Looking for that perfect Rockford-themed gift? These native sons have us nodding yes

Led by two Rockford natives, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee continues to grow and even has added a new Fred VanVleet Houston Rockets bobblehead just in time for Christmas.

Also new for holiday gift-giving this year, the museum recently introduced a limited-edition Barack and Michelle Obama Election Night bobblehead showing the former president and first lady as they appeared Nov. 4, 2008 in Chicago's Grant Park.

The store is chock-full of just about every bobblehead imaginable, including more with Rockford and Illinois ties. The store can even make custom bobbleheads.

Looking for a gift for a sports fan or a collector of sock money or Rockford Peaches paraphernalia? Here's what you need to know about the museum.

Where is the museum located?

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is at 170 S. 1st St., 2nd Floor, Milwaukee.

Who founded the museum?

The museum was established in 2014 by Guilford High School graduates Phil Sklar and Brad Novak.

What Rockford-centric bobbleheads are available?

The museum produces Rockford Peaches bobbleheads as well as bobbleheads of professional athletes from the Rockford area, the Guilford Viking and Auburn Knight mascots and the Rockford IceHogs.

Are Rockford bobbleheads sold locally?

Yes. The gift shop at Midway Village carries Rockford bobbleheads. IceHogs bobbleheads are sold at the Team Store inside the BMO Center.

Can I make my own bobblehead?

If you want a bobblehead of yourself, family member, boss, or even a pet, the process is simple. You visit the online store, choose body type, provide the museum with a photo, and they'll build your customized bobblehead.

What's the easiest way to get a bobblehead before the holidays?

For personalized bobbleheads, get your order in now. For all other items, visit Midway Village, IceHogs Team Store or order directly from the museum. Online orders are from Milwaukee, so it’s only two days for standard shipping to Rockford. In stock bobbleheads ship within two business days. Or, if you looking to take a road trip, the museum is only 90-minute drive from Rockford.

Will there be any new Rockford bobbleheads released soon?

The first Fred VanVleet Houston Rockets bobblehead will be available next month. The museum also is working on updating Boylan's Dean Lowry's bobblehead from the Green Bay Packers to the Vikings and Rockford Lutheran's James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Green Bay Packers.

Is the bobblehead museum on social media?

Follow the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum online and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Jim Hagerty covers business, growth and development and other general news topics for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has Rockford bobbleheads