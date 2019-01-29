Looking At Persistent Systems Limited (NSE:PERSISTENT) From All Angles

Persistent Systems Limited (NSE:PERSISTENT) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of PERSISTENT, it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Persistent Systems here.

Flawless balance sheet and good value

PERSISTENT’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. PERSISTENT seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 239x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows. PERSISTENT’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts’ consensus forecast growth be correct. Compared to the rest of the it industry, PERSISTENT is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that PERSISTENT is potentially undervalued.

