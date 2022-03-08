Looking to place blame for the MLB lockout? You can start with the Houston Astros

Alex Brandon/AP
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mac Engel
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rob Manfred
    Rob Manfred
    10th Commissioner of Major League Baseball

Don’t waste your time blaming MLB commissioner Ron Manfred for this lockout, and never side with the people he represents.

This lockout didn’t start with Manfred telling the owners what to do. This started with a specific group of high-level baseball people telling Manfred it was time to restructure MLB’s expense sheet.

According to people familiar with this situation, this started years ago when then Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and current owner Jim Crane looked at their books and decided things needed to change.

Then it was a slow process of recruiting more owners, and MLB people, to come to their way of thinking, that it was time to change multiple models.

According to the calendar we should be into Week 2 of baseball games in the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues, but the pursuit of money prevented spring training from starting on time.

The MLB lockout is into Day Whatever, and commissioner Rob Manfred has become El Diablo de Beisbol.

That’s what the owners pay him to be, but the Houston Astros, as much as any other franchise in MLB, are driving this one.

Approximately five years ago word started to spread that the league was looking to contract minor league franchises because MLB owners were tired of the costs associated with developing players.

MLB’s minor league system was bloated and out-dated, a product from a bygone era of sports. MLB owners felt there is no need for that many levels of minor league ball.

The Astros, a team considered “ahead” with their player development system, wanted to cut. That started by attacking one of baseball’s biggest expenses, the farm.

Despite criticism, and threats from city leaders and even members of Congress, MLB eliminated 42 minor league teams in December of 2020.

The reduction left every MLB team with a minor league franchise on the Triple A, Double A, High A and Low A levels.

This was a cost reduction in terms of players, coaches, and front offices as MLB basically took over control of the minor leagues.

Dumping a bunch of minor league teams was a party compared to the real fight MLB was preparing for, which is this current labor dispute with the MLB Players Association.

No union in the United States has kicked around its bosses quite like the MLBPA.

Former MLB commissioner Bud Selig learned this early in his tenure, when the players struck in the second half of the 1994 season that led to the cancellation of the remainder of the season including the World Series.

The lockout didn’t end until after the 1995 spring training was over, with the players essentially winning.

More than 25 years later, this is a mostly a new group of owners, and a new commissioner. Virtually none of them have any memory of what was the then the worst labor fight in the history of North American sports.

Manfred is like most commissioners, he follows the directives as ordered by the people who pay his salary, the owners.

All commissioners get kicked around, and eventually become Captain Miserable.

Manfred is just another humorless, calculating lawyer negotiating a contract, trying to crack a union — the Major League Baseball Players Association — that is arguably the best union in the United States.

He’s also actually somehow worse in front of a camera than his predecessor

The whole scenario is a mess, bad for MLB, and a sport that cannot afford to lose any more of its market share that it’s already lost due to generational preferences, a seemingly infinite set of entertainment options and society’s waning attention span for the game.

This is not all on Rob Manfred.

It’s more on the people, and the franchises, he represents, most notably the Houston Astros.

Recommended Stories

  • MLB, union bargain past midnight to salvage 162-game season

    Negotiators for locked-out players and Major League Baseball bargained past midnight for the second time in a week, and Commissioner Rob Manfred's Tuesday deadline to reach a deal preserving a 162-game season passed with no announcement. There was no word from Manfred of additional canceled games as the lockout entered its 98th day. The sides were exchanging numbers on the key economic issues of the luxury tax, the amount of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and minimum salaries.

  • MLB cancels more games, lockout hurtles past another ‘deadline’ after international draft fight

    Another marathon push to end the lockout has stalled as MLB cancels more games.

  • MLB may soon use larger bases in games. Here’s how it could benefit Kansas City Royals

    One small rule change being discussed in the MLB labor talks could have a big impact on the Royals.

  • The MLB lockout: What's next?

    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred scrapped the first two series on the schedule last week and he's prepared to scrap another two series if both sides fail to come to terms on a new collective-bargaining agreement by the end of Tuesday. Orestes D'Estrade gives is insight on why the negotiations are lasting for as long as it has and what could happen next.

  • Latest on MLB lockout: Players' Association calls league's latest game cancelations 'completely unnecessary'

    MLB owners commenced a lockout of the players following the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement on Dec. 1. Here is the latest...

  • Deal with Manchin would reshape Dems’ fight to keep majority

    The party hopes rebranding President Joe Biden's signature bill as a way to cut inflation would help them keep their Senate majority.

  • Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian May Add an Extra Charge

    Yes, you get a lot for the basic price of your ticket, but the cruise lines put a lot of temptations in front of you, all designed to get you to spend more money. Now, Royal Caribbean , Carnival Cruise Line , and Norwegian Cruise Line face a situation where they may have to add a new fee that customers would not be able to opt out of. Oil prices have been rising, and they're likely to push higher due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Most fans losing interest in baseball because of lockout, Times poll suggests

    According to a Los Angeles Times/SurveyMonkey poll, 6 in 10 Americans who are baseball fans say they've lost interest in this season because of the lockout.

  • China unsettled by Ukraine, but don't underestimate Xi's Taiwan resolve -CIA head

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China appears to have been unsettled by the difficulties Russia has faced since its invasion of Ukraine, but Chinese leader Xi Jinping's determination with regard to Taiwan should not be underestimated, the CIA's director said on Tuesday. William Burns, appearing at the annual House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats, was asked whether he thought there might be room for a more "productive" U.S. conversation with China over Taiwan, given the economic damage Russia had suffered after invading Ukraine.

  • Johnny Grier, the NFL's first Black referee, dies at 74

    RIP to an NFL trailblazer.

  • NASCAR Q&A: Oh no, Denny went H-mode when he should've been sequencing (let's explain)

    Hamlin got a not-so-subtle reminder that the days of H-pattern shifting are gone in NASCAR.

  • An ancient demon spirit may be loose in Japan

    An ancient demon spirit may be loose in Japan

  • MLB removes more games from schedule, Opening Day postponed until April 14

    Major League Baseball announced that more games have been removed from the schedule as its lockout continues.

  • Russell Westbrook with an and one vs the San Antonio Spurs

    Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers) with an and one vs the San Antonio Spurs, 03/07/2022

  • Shackleton's lost "Endurance" ship found

    STORY: The wreckage of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton's ship "Endurance" has been found, a team searching for it said on Wednesday (March 9).The ship was crushed by Antarctic ice and sank some 10,000 feet to the ocean floor more than a century ago.The three-masted sailing ship was lost in November 1915 during Shackleton's failed attempt to make the first land crossing of Antarctica.Previous attempts to locate the wooden wreck had failed due to the hostile conditions of the ice-covered Weddell Sea under which it lies.However, the Endurance22 mission, organised by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, tracked down the vessel's remains using advanced underwater vehicles fitted with high-definition cameras and scanners.Video footage showed the ship in a remarkably good condition, with its name clearly visible on the stern.The expedition found the "Endurance" four miles from the position recorded by its captain, Frank Worsley.Despite being stranded on the ice, the 28-man crew of the "Endurance" made it back home alive and theirs is considered one of the great survival stories of human history.

  • New IRS Life Expectancy Tables Could Change the Amount of Required Withdrawals for Retirement Plans

    New life expectancy tables go into effect this year to determine required minimum distributions (RMDs) from IRAs, 401(k)s and other retirement plans, which means you'll need to pay close attention to...

  • Social Media Gives Mixed Reviews to Biden's Crypto Order

    President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency spurs a variety of commentary on Twitter and Reddit.

  • This 34,000-Ton ‘Infinity Train’ Will Recharge Itself... With Gravity

    It’s all in the power of kinetic energy. Oh, and batteries.

  • U.S. gas prices surge to all-time high

    STORY: U.S. gasoline prices hit an all-time high Tuesday morning, jumping to $4.17 per gallon, according to the AAA, and prices were expected to keep rising after President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports.The most expensive gas in the U.S. is in California, with an average price of $5.34 a gallon, followed by Hawaii, Nevada and Oregon.Tim Joyce is from Virginia, where gas was $4.19 a gallon."I got an eight-cylinder engine in here, and I use about $20 every two days to try to, I just try to get as much miles as I can out of what I'm doing, you know, but gas prices are going to go up."Despite the pain at the pump, Joyce said he was in favor of a U.S. ban on oil imports from Russia, even if it meant even higher prices."As far as I'm concerned, we should raise the gas prices, I mean, stop importing oil from Russia and put the hurt on them. It’s going to make inflation go up even higher, but we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do."A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll of Americans found that 62% of respondents said paying more for fuel because of the Ukrainian crisis was worthwhile to defend another democracy.Analysts consider $4 a gallon to be a psychological trigger for consumers, as rising gas prices hurts household budgets."An increase of the gas, it’s keeping increasing. Every day is going up. [FLASH] So it’s affecting my budget. It’s affecting everybody."But there are few ways to mitigate rising prices, as worldwide production has not kept up with demand and Russia's 7 million barrels of daily oil and fuel exports cannot be easily replaced.President Joe Biden has ordered the release of 30 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to ease price pressure, an amount matched by other large-consumer nations, but oil and gas companies cannot increase output in a short period of time.

  • Kevin Durant holds no ill will towards James Harden for leaving Nets

    Kevin Durant holds no ill will towards James Harden for wanting to leave the Brooklyn Nets.