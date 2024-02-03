Looking to play in the snow in Flagstaff? Check out these spots for sledding and tubing

Want to leave the dry metro Phoenix weather and head up north to experience the snow? If you are looking to spend some time in the snow and want to enjoy some cold weather up north, you may want to know where you can play in the snow.

For up-to-date snow play information, visitors can call the Snow play hotline at 1-844-256-SNOW for current conditions.

Before heading up north visitors should prepare to enjoy the cold weather safely and respectfully by cleaning up their trash and not leaving behind their sleds. Flagstaff participates in "leave no trace," which means everything visitors bring has to come back home with them.

Here are a list of places you can go enjoy Northern Arizona snow.

Flagstaff Snow Park at Ft. Tuthill County Park

Address: 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff.

Hours: Weekends and holidays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Twilight sessions on Wednesdays and Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Night sessions on Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Details: Tickets are available at flagstaffsnowpark.com/buy-tickets 2-5 days in advance. Tickets must be bought online. They offer general snow play areas and tubing runs. No sleds are allowed and the park provides tubes with the purchase of a ticket.

Happy Jack Lodge

Address: 53878 Lake Mary Road, Happy Jack.

Hours: The Happy Jack store and front desk is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Details: Snow play rates are $10 per person per day. Sleds are available to rent for $10 a day. Call the lodge for snow play conditions. All guests must sign a waiver for snow play.

Buffalo Park

Address: 2400 N. Gemini Road.

Hours: Open 5 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday and 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Details: No tickets required. Sleds allowed.

Thorpe Park

Address: 191 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff.

Hours: Open 5 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday and 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Details: No tickets required. Sleds allowed.

Foxglenn Park

Address: 4200 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff.

Hours: Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Details: No tickets required. Sleds allowed.

Where can I not go play in the snow?

According to Flagstaff.com, visitors were prohibited from engaging in snow play along Interstate 17 and off the side of main roads. Visitors were discouraged from pulling off on the side of the road to play in the snow.

