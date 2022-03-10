Looking for work? Prattville job fair brings dozens of companies looking to hire

At least 45 employers will be looking for new workers at a regional hiring event in Prattville this month.

Organizers said the goal is to help people find quality jobs, change careers or just explore the options in health care, manufacturing, hospitality, construction, transportation and more. Confirmed attendees include Baptist Health, Hyundai Power Transformers USA, Autauga County Schools, Wind Creek and State Farm, among others.

The event will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on March 21 at Hunter Hills Church, 330 Old Farm Lane North in Prattville. People are being asked to bring along a resume and expect to be interviewed on the spot.

More: Want a stronger workforce? Focus on education, says new report

In other news: No working septic tank in Lowndes County? Here's how to apply for help

The sprawling job fair is a collaboration between chambers of commerce in Chilton County, Millbrook, Prattville and Wetumpka, along with Central Alabama Works and the Prattville Area Industry Council.

What companies will be at the Prattville job fair?

Organizers said the following employers have confirmed plans to attend, but they noted that the list could grow:

Westfraser

Adient

Ascension/St. Vincent's

C&S Canopy

James Hardie

Camelot Properties LLC

NAFL Prattville, LLC

Ivy Creek Healthcare

Larry Puckett

Autauga/Western Elmore Arc

International Paper

Buffalo Rock

Hickory Hill Harbor

Hyundai Power Transformers USA

Eleven 86

Marriott

Bass Pro

Cooks Pest Control

Autauga County Schools

Baptist Health

Kinedyne

Home Helpers Homecare

I AM Roofing

Courtyard by Marriott Prattville

ServPro

US Army

Home Helpers Homecare

YMCA-Grandview

Cutter's Electrical Services, LLC

Max Credit Union

River Bank & Trust

Ram Hotels

City of Millbrook

Window World

Walmart

Air Now

Autauga Elmore Developmental Services

Food Outlet

State Farm

Imperial Mailbox Systems

Diversified Alarm Services, Inc

Insight Construction LLC

Wind Creek Wetumpka

Wind Creek Montgomery

Gray's Tire Center

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Brad Harper at bharper1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Prattville job fair to host dozens of companies want to hire workers