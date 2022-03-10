Looking for work? Prattville job fair brings dozens of companies looking to hire
At least 45 employers will be looking for new workers at a regional hiring event in Prattville this month.
Organizers said the goal is to help people find quality jobs, change careers or just explore the options in health care, manufacturing, hospitality, construction, transportation and more. Confirmed attendees include Baptist Health, Hyundai Power Transformers USA, Autauga County Schools, Wind Creek and State Farm, among others.
The event will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on March 21 at Hunter Hills Church, 330 Old Farm Lane North in Prattville. People are being asked to bring along a resume and expect to be interviewed on the spot.
More: Want a stronger workforce? Focus on education, says new report
In other news: No working septic tank in Lowndes County? Here's how to apply for help
The sprawling job fair is a collaboration between chambers of commerce in Chilton County, Millbrook, Prattville and Wetumpka, along with Central Alabama Works and the Prattville Area Industry Council.
What companies will be at the Prattville job fair?
Organizers said the following employers have confirmed plans to attend, but they noted that the list could grow:
Westfraser
Adient
Ascension/St. Vincent's
C&S Canopy
James Hardie
Camelot Properties LLC
NAFL Prattville, LLC
Ivy Creek Healthcare
Larry Puckett
Autauga/Western Elmore Arc
International Paper
Buffalo Rock
Hickory Hill Harbor
Hyundai Power Transformers USA
Eleven 86
Marriott
Bass Pro
Cooks Pest Control
Autauga County Schools
Baptist Health
Kinedyne
Home Helpers Homecare
I AM Roofing
Courtyard by Marriott Prattville
ServPro
US Army
Home Helpers Homecare
YMCA-Grandview
Cutter's Electrical Services, LLC
Max Credit Union
River Bank & Trust
Ram Hotels
City of Millbrook
Window World
Walmart
Air Now
Autauga Elmore Developmental Services
Food Outlet
State Farm
Imperial Mailbox Systems
Diversified Alarm Services, Inc
Insight Construction LLC
Wind Creek Wetumpka
Wind Creek Montgomery
Gray's Tire Center
Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Brad Harper at bharper1@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Prattville job fair to host dozens of companies want to hire workers