Looking to promote a Columbia Juneteenth event? City grant application now available

Grant applications now are available from the city for local groups aiming to supplement Juneteenth event promotion.

Groups can find the application online through the city website and physical applications are available at the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau at 300 S. Providence Road or the city's Gentry Building at 1 S. Seventh St.

Applications are due March 8 and can be emailed to junteteenthgrant@como.gov or hand delivered or mailed to the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

An application workshop is planned 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Convention and Visitors Bureau, which will "provide an opportunity to ask questions regarding the application process and receive assistance in completing the process," the city said in a news release.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau previously held a stakeholder meeting Feb. 5, which included a a presentation about the local application process for funds, including the evaluation criteria, reporting requirements, and a timeline for the process.

An evaluation committee likely will make awards in March to distribute the $38,280 in grant funding received by the city from the Missouri Division of Tourism in support of Juneteenth celebrations across the state.

Part of the reason for this grant process is so the city can identify and promote all Juneteenth events in a multitude of ways, CVB Director Amy Schneider said.

If the state makes the Juneteenth tourism grant a regular funding source, the city would have to explore folding the sub-grant selection process into the CVB advisory board, Schneider added.

Groups holding Juneteenth events must already have a funding source for the event. The city grants are just a supplement to what they already are using, said D'Andre Thompson, city DEI officer.

NOTE: Portions of the story previously were published

