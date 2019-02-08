Looking At ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) From All Angles

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of PSM, it is a financially-healthy company with a an impressive history high-quality dividend payments, trading at a discount. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on ProSiebenSat.1 Media here.

Good value with adequate balance sheet and pays a dividend

PSM’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that PSM manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. PSM’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.49x total debt over the past year, which implies that PSM’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings. PSM’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts’ consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, PSM’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This bolsters the proposition that PSM’s price is currently discounted.

PSM’s reputation for being one of the best dividend payers in the market is supported by the fact that it has been steadily growing its dividend payments over the past ten years and currently is one of the top yielding companies on the markets, at 13%.

