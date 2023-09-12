Looking for a pumpkin patch in the KC area? These 6 offer fun for the whole family

It’s time to pull out those carving tools from the bottom of the utensil drawer.

Pumpkin patches all across the Kansas City area are getting ready to open for the season, and most will stay open until the end of October.

In addition to pumpkins, most farms have other attractions like photo opportunities, mazes and apple cider for all to enjoy.

Here is a selection of some of the pumpkin patches around the metro where you can find that perfect pumpkin for your Halloween decorations or pumpkin-spiced treats.

KC Pumpkin Patch

Where: 13875 S. Gardner Road, Olathe

When: Sept. 23 to Oct. 30

Over 40 acres in Olathe are dedicated to the KC Pumpkin Patch right next to KC Wine Co. The Fall Festival is set to begin soon, and visitors can wander through the open space all day long with plenty of activities for all ages, including pumpkin picking, pumpkin slides, a rock climbing wall, cornhole and pumpkin bowling.

Tickets cost $17.40 per person online. Children ages 2 and older require a ticket for entry.

The KC Pumpkin Patch is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Louisburg Cider Mill Family Farm

Where: 14730 Kansas 68, Louisburg

When: Sept. 15 to Oct. 31

In addition to making its apple cider and donuts on-site, the Louisburg Cider Mill has over 50 acres of activities on its family farm, including its pumpkin patch and a 10-acre corn maze. Pumpkin prices range from $3-25, depending on the pumpkin’s size.

Monday through Thursday tickets are $12.99 and Friday through Sunday tickets cost $15.99. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Sunday while the farm is open.

Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch

Where: 17607 N.E. 52nd St., Liberty

When: Sept. 16 until Oct. 30

Whether you’re looking for a big pumpkin to carve for decorations or a small one for your pumpkin pie, Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch has you covered. Before you head to the patch, take a trip on one of the wagon rides, race your friends in family in pedal karts or watch The Pumpkinator launch pumpkins through the sky.

Daily tickets for the pumpkin patch cost $18.95 for Mondays and Thursdays and $21.95 for weekend dates online. Tickets bought at the gate cost $3 more.

Faulkner’s Ranch

Where: 10600 Raytown Road, Kansas City

When: Sept. 29 to Oct. 29

Faulkner’s Ranch in Kansas City celebrates its 25th pumpkin season this year. The ranch has pre-picked pumpkins available for different prices, depending on your intended use. Carving pumpkins starts at 60 cents per pound, pumpkins grown for use in pies cost $4 and miniature pumpkins cost $1.50.

Guests can pick their pumpkins and enjoy over 30 activities on the ranch, including a mega-slide and pony rides.

Tickets cost $20 for Saturday and Sunday and $15 for Tuesday through Friday online. At the gate, tickets cost $5 more than the online prices. Faulkner’s Ranch is closed on Mondays.

Pumpkin Valley

Where:2807 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit

When: Sept. 23 until Oct. 29

William Wohlleber and his family since have been operating Pumpkin Valley since 2007, and are opening it back up for another fall season. 60 acres of activities for all ages fill the Rising Star Equestrian Ranch, including bounce houses, a petting zoo and potato sack races.

Tickets cost $15 per person. Pumpkin Valley is open from 3-6 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Weston Red Barn Farm

Where: 16300 Wilkerson Road, Weston

When: Open until Oct. 31

The Weston Red Barn Farm is open for the fall season, and bring the cozy atmosphere that the autumn season is associated with.

Hayrides, mazes, ponies, caramel apples, barbecue and apple cider are available during their fall festival weekends, and farm tours are available during the week. People can also visit the barnyard and country store when the farm is open.

The farm is free to attend, and pumpkin prices vary on the size. You can hop on a tractor and take the scenic route to the pumpkin patch for $4.25 for adults and $3.25 for children. Children ages 2 and under are free.

The farm is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What should I look for in a pumpkin?

Before you hit the patches, here are a few tips on how to pick the perfect pumpkin, according to Kansas State University Extension.

Avoid soft spots. If it’s soft, it could mean the pumpkin is rotting on the inside. You can try to find a mature pumpkin by using your fingernail to make a scratch. If it’s hard to scratch the pumpkin, it’s mature and if it’s easy, it’s not ready for picking.

Carry the pumpkin from its base instead of the stem. You could drop and bruise the pumpkin on accident.

Higher-quality pumpkins will have more color, so look for pumpkins with a rich orange color

If you know of any other pumpkin patches near Kansas City that would be great for this list, email us at kcq@kcstar.com.