Looking for a real Christmas tree? Here are some places near Columbia to get one

It is that time of year again when families that celebrate Christmas consider whether they want to buy a real tree or opt for an artificial tree.

For those who are thinking of getting a real tree, maybe for the first time, there are a few options within a one-hour drive of Columbia, and one a little further afield.

Lloyd's Family Farm

Lloyd's Family Farm at 7015 East Route Y in Ashland is about a 20-minute drive from Columbia.

It now is open weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays until pre-cut trees are sold out for the weekend. Fresh wreaths also are available for purchase. Balsam fir and Scotch pine varieties are available.

The farm asks that families do not bring pets, and the children's play area is closed during the Christmas season.

While the farm still is selling pre-cut trees, it aims to be a choose-and-cut site by next year.

Starr Pines

Starr Pines Christmas Tree Farm at 21298 Pleasant Hill Road in Boonville, a roughly 30-minute commute, opened 33 years ago.

The Christmas tree farm now is open daily 9 a.m. until dark through Christmas. Guests can choose and cut their tree, either a pine variety for $9 per foot or fir variety at $12 per foot. Wreaths and other gifts are available.

Sleds are available to transport trees from close fields, and tractor rides to fields also are available as weather allows. To replenish the farm, three seedlings are planted for every tree cut down.

S&K Christmas Tree Farm

S&K Christmas Tree Farm and Craft Shoppe at 17236 Hunter Ave. in Marshall is roughly an hour's drive from downtown Columbia.

Open weekends starting at 9 a.m., this choose-and-cut site has three pine tree varieties, wreaths, hanging baskets and a variety of other gifts. New this year are tabletop-sized precut trees.

There are some weekends where guests may get a chance to meet Santa. Updates are provided regularly on the farm's Facebook page. Signs will be out along the route to the farm for first-time guests.

Spring Branch Acres

Spring Branch Acres at 730 Northeast Route FF in Knob Noster is about 90 minutes from Columbia.

This farm opened Nov. 18 and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. The last day the farm is open is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 16.

Up to 10-foot pre-cut trees are available (Fraser or balsam fir or white pine), or guests can choose and cut Scotch pine varieties up to 8 feet tall in the farm's fields. Fresh wreaths and other greenery are available.

Guests also can enjoy hot chocolate, apple cider and popcorn.

What to do with real Christmas trees after the holidays

The big question may be what do we do with the tree when the Christmas season is over. There are a couple of options available.

Missouri Department of Conservation, usually in the new year, starts accepting old trees at its Central Region Office in Columbia at 3500 E. Gans Road. It generally accepts 200 to 300 trees to be sunk into public lakes to serve as fish habitats.

The City of Columbia from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31 accepts trees curbside on your typical trash day. It will not count as a bulky item during this period and does not need to be cut into smaller pieces, or even stripped of decorations. Curbside collected trees go directly into the city's landfill aiding gas production for electricity creation. After Jan. 31, trees must be cut into pieces that fit into a regular or yard waste bag.

Trees also can be dropped off at yard waste centers on Parkside Drive or Capen Park. Trees are mulched. Trees also are accepted near the city landfill for the composting program at 5700 Peabody Road.

