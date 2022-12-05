Looking for Red-Hot Takeover Candidates? Here Are 2 Stocks on Analysts’ Radar

TipRanks
·5 min read

Despite the soft economic backdrop, 2022 has still provided several large-scale takeovers. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard ($68.7 billion – expected to close next year), Broadcom’s of VMWare (~$61 billion – by the end of next year, too) and Oracle’s of Cerner ($28.3 billion), are all notable deals that readily come to mind.

For companies, a lot of the time, larger is preferable; smaller businesses can take advantage of cost-savings that larger organizations have, while bigger entities get access to additional talent that enables them to promote innovative ideas and facilitates further growth. It’s a win-win situation, so long as the acquirer and target are the right fit.

So, with 2023 hovering into view, which companies could be the next takeover targets? Wall Street’s analysts have pinpointed two names that could potentially be next in line for some acquisitive action. We’ve opened the TipRanks database to get a fuller picture of these companies’ prospects. Let’s see what makes these names red-hot takeover candidates right now.

Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

We'll start with Viridian Therapeutics, a biotech company developing therapies for patients suffering from TED (thyroid eye disease). The company has three programs in various stages of development, the most advanced of these is for VRDN-001, an anti-insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) monoclonal antibody.

Midway through last month, the company announced positive top-line clinical data from the first two cohorts in the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study of VRDN-001, which showed most patients exhibited significant improvements in proptosis and clinical activity score, and complete resolution of diplopia following just two infusions of VRDN-001. The initial data also implies a lengthened duration of benefit. Results from the third cohort should see the light of day in early January 2023.

The company has also initiated a global Phase 3 study (THRIVE) of VRDN-001, with the first patient anticipated to be enrolled in December, and a data readout expected by mid-2024.

So, where does the takeover chat come from? Well, there seems to be lots of interest recently in Horizon Therapeutics, a company whose which lead product Tepezza is already approved for thyroid eye disease (TED) and is on course to clock sales of ~$2 billion in 2022.

While like Tepezza, VRDN-001 is administered intravenously, Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell believes the drug has shown potential for “more rapid clinical improvement, shorter infusions, and an accelerated treatment course.”

Gershell also believes the interest shown in Horizon “signals the attractiveness of (and industry conviction in) the TED market's growth prospects, and may bring VRDN closer to a potential takeout—whether by one of the suitors in discussions with HZNP (AMGN, SNY) or another company.”

What’s more, adds the analyst, VRDN shares still trade at a “small fraction of HZNP's valuation.”

All told, then, Gershell rates VRDN shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), while his $33 price target makes room for one-year growth of 23%. (To watch Gershell’s track record, click here)

Viridian gets the Street’s full backing; the stock has garnered Buys only – 8, in total, which all coalesce to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average target is more bullish than Gershell will allow; at $40.88, the figure suggests shares will climb ~52% higher in the year ahead. (See VRDN stock forecast on TipRanks)

Denison Mines (DNN)

The next M&A candidate we'll look at is Denison Mines, a uranium exploration and development company. Its interests mainly lie in the Athabasca Basin region in the Canadian Prairie province of northern Saskatchewan.

In addition to owning a post-closure mine maintenance business and a share in the McClean Lake Uranium Mill, one of the biggest uranium processing facilities in the world, the company also has a sizable collection of properties, of which the majority are still in the early stages of exploration.

However, most of the company’s worth is primarily derived from just two assets. One is from the few million pounds of U3O8 Denison purchased for significantly less money than what spot uranium is currently going for. The second is its Wheeler River Project, which Denison is actively developing and where it intends to apply in situ recovery ("ISR") techniques to extract very affordable uranium.

The Wheeler River Uranium Project, the largest undeveloped uranium project in the eastern, highly developed Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, is owned by Denison with an effective 95% stake. It is this project which Cantor analyst Mike Kozak believe makes Denison an attractive takeover proposition, though that is not the only reason to get behind the company.

“Given the Tier One status of the Wheeler River project, its top spot on the list of potential takeover candidates in the uranium sector, and the Company’s balance sheet which is fully cashed-up through to construction, Denison should be a core holding for any/all institutional investors with a uranium focus, energy allocation, or Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria,” Kozak explained. “The Company remains our preferred uranium developer.”

Kozak is not messing about in his recommendation; along with a Buy rating, his Street-high price target of $4.25 suggests DNN shares are currently undervalued to the tune of 279%. (To watch Kozak’s track record, click here)

Some stocks make a roundly positive impression on Wall Street’s analysts, and Denison is one of those. This uranium stock has a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 6 recent positive reviews. The shares are priced at $1.12 and the average price target of $2.31 gives the shares ~106% upside potential for the next 12 months. (See DNN stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Could This Beaten-Down Stock Be the Next 100-Bagger?

    Many would argue that searching for 100-baggers -- stocks that return $100 for every $1 invested -- is as likely as winning the lottery. That exorbitant price tag has wreaked havoc with the company's financials -- especially its profitability.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson Is a Seller of Stocks Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson is returning to the bear camp.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughBlasts Hit Russia Air Bases as Kremlin Renews Ukraine StrikesThe strategist, one of the US stock market’s most vocal

  • Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Once-In-a-Decade Buying Opportunities for Growth Stock Investors

    Warren Buffett once said: "All there is to investing is picking good stocks at good times and staying with them as long as they remain good companies." The Nasdaq Composite has slipped into a bear market, and many stocks have fallen sharply during the downturn. For instance, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have seen their share prices plunge 26% and 54%, respectively, marking their worst declines of the past decade.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth

    On top of strong dividend growth, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in 2022, outperforming the general market handily.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to see more best Jim Cramer stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. Jim Cramer is a famous TV personality who hosts the show Mad Money. He is […]

  • ‘These Restaurant Stocks Look Tasty’: Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger

    It’s easy to get the appeal of restaurant stocks in a normalizing economy. So believes Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s Mad Money. Commenting following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech last week, which indicated a willingness by the policy makers to take a less aggressive rate-hiking stance going forward, Cramer has selected several restaurant stocks as looking ripe for the picking. “Maybe the economy’s normalizing here, or at least the Fed chief thinks it could be soon to normalize,” C

  • Stocks slide as data spooks investors about rate hikes

    STORY: U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday, as investors were spooked by better-than-expected data from the services sector and re-evaluated whether the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates for longer than expected.The Dow fell 1.4%, the S&P lost nearly 1.79% and the Nasdaq dropped more than 1.93%.Data showed activity in the U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked up in November, with employment rebounding, offering more evidence of underlying momentum in the economy – not what the Fed wants when it’s trying to slow the economy in order to cool inflation.Anna Rathbun is Chief Investment Officer at CBIZ Investment Advisory Services."Those data include better than expected factory orders, durable goods, and in particular, the ISM Service Index came in very strong. And in the service index we had details like sticky prices on the prices paid side and a very strong employment subindex -- the two very things that go against the Fed pivot narrative. This is really interesting because Chairman Powell was very hawkish last week and the markets actually didn't interpret it that way. They were cherry picking the 50-basis point signal and markets went up. Well, today, it's a little bit more sober."As for individual movers, Tesla slumped 6.4% on plans to cut December output of the Model Y at its Shanghai plant by more than 20% from the previous month.And apparel maker VF Corp dropped 11.2% - its largest one-day decline since March 2020 - after announcing the sudden retirement of its CEO. The firm, which owns names including outdoor wear brand The North Face and sneaker maker Vans, also cut its full-year sales and profit forecasts, blaming weaker-than-anticipated consumer demand.

  • Bitcoin at Discount to 200-Day Moving Average

    Bitcoin trades at a discount to the 200-day moving average. The S&P 500 has topped its 200-day average amid a sharp slide in the dollar index. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

    DEEP DIVE Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Down 61% and 75% to Buy Before They Rebound

    There's a disconnect between the strong performance of these two businesses and their languishing stock prices.

  • GitLab stock soars more than 15% as results, outlook top Street view

    GitLab Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the DevOps software company's quarterly results and forecast surpassed Wall Street expectations.

  • Georgia Senate: Run-off vote looms after bitter campaign

    Democrat Raphael Warnock will face Republican Herschel Walker after a long, and at times bitter, campaign.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks I'm Buying Before 2022 Ends

    With GDP growth returning and the Federal Reserve potentially slowing the pace of rate hikes, growth stocks are looking good.

  • Activision stock rises as Microsoft says it will fight for deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Microsoft's commitment to stick to its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

  • Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan sees mild recession in 2023

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan says he expects a "shallow recession" over the next year.

  • Key West jury finds one of the ‘tree house murder’ suspects guilty

    On Nov. 17, 2017, a black pickup truck pulled up to what is literally a tree house on Laurel Avenue in Stock Island. Two masked men got out of the truck and walked up the stairs to a makeshift apartment perched on top of the tree house.

  • Microsoft could take on FTC over $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses why Microsoft is fighting to acquire Activision Blizzard and where it could lead the Big Tech company.&nbsp;

  • 11 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best quality stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now. During these uncertain times, when the Federal Reserve is on a mission to fight inflation by increasing benchmark […]

  • 2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts

    Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefor