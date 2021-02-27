Looking To Work Remotely? These 10 Career Fields Are Adding the Most WFH Jobs in 2021

Moyo Studio / Getty Images

One of the pandemic’s few blessings was the realization that millions of Americans were perfectly capable of doing their jobs from the quarantined comfort of their own homes. The trend toward telecommuting was already undeniable in 2019, but 2020 fanned the flames, and working from home became the new normal. Now in 2021, many who never made the switch are trying to join the club, while plenty of others who got used to working from home are in no hurry to go back to the old way of doing things.

If you’re looking to ditch the office, or if you’re just hoping to pick up a side hustle to pour on a little gravy, keep reading. GOBankingRates used data from FlexJobs and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify and rank the 10 fields that will be adding the most telecommuters to their payrolls in the coming years. See which fields are adding on more WFH gigs.

Indian girl communicate with friend on-line by video call, pc screen view over female shoulder. Mental health expert online therapy, colleagues work on common project use videoconferencing app concept

Project Management

Job example: Project management specialists and business operations specialists

2019 employment: 1,279,390

2019 median salary: $73,570.00

Education: Bachelor’s

Experience: None

Training: None

Projected growth rate 2019-29: 6%

woman online shopping for clothes

Internet and E-commerce

Job example: Marketing managers

2019 employment: 263,680

2019 median salary: $136,850.00

Education: Bachelor’s

Experience: Required

Training: None

Projected growth rate 2019-29: 6%

Mature men at home during pandemic isolation have conference call.

Mortgage and Real Estate

Job example: Title examiners, abstractors and searchers

2019 employment: 52,890

2019 median salary: $48,180.00

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Experience: None

Training: Moderate on-the-job

Projected growth rate 2019-29: -3%

Photo series of japanese man working from home as a freelancer, making conference calls and discussing projects.

Writing

Job example: Technical writers

2019 employment: 50,760

2019 median salary: $72,850.00

Education: Bachelor’s

Experience: Less than 5 years

Training: Short-term on-the-job

Projected growth rate 2019-29: 7%

Shot of a handsome young businessman wearing headsets while working on a computer in his office.

Customer Service

Job example: Customer service representatives

2019 employment: 2,919,230

2019 median salary: $34,710.00

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Experience: None

Training: Short-term on-the-job

Projected growth rate 2019-29: -2%

Handsome Young Man Working In Comfort of His Home.

Graphic Design

Job example: Graphic designers

2019 employment: 215,930

2019 median salary: $52,110.00

Education: Bachelor’s

Experience: None

Training: None

Projected growth rate 2019-29: -4%

Young and focused graphic design student doing a freelance illustration work at home.

Accounting and Finance

Job example: Accountants and auditors

2019 employment: 1,280,700

2019 median salary: $71,550.00

Education: Bachelor’s

Experience: None

Training: None

Projected growth rate 2019-29: 4%

Calling on phone.

HR and Recruiting

Job example: Human resources specialist

2019 employment: 633,040

2019 median salary: $61,920.00

Education: Bachelor’s

Experience: None

Training: None

Projected growth rate 2019-29: 7%

Latin ethnicity man between the ages of 25-35 is working with his laptop at home in quarantine for COVID-19.

Administrative

Job example: Secretaries and administrative assistants

2019 employment: 3,353,950

2019 median salary: $39,850.00

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Experience: None

Training: Short-term on-the-job

Projected growth rate 2019-29: -9%

Shot of a young woman using a laptop and headset while working from home.

Marketing

Job example: Market research analysts and marketing specialists

2019 employment: 678,500

2019 median salary: $63,790.00

Education: Bachelor’s

Experience: None

Training: None

Projected growth rate 2019-29: 18%

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at a recent report from FlexJobs on the 10 fastest-growing remote career categories, ranked by the growth rate in remote job postings to the site. Remote listings in each featured career category grew by more than 25% between March and December 2020. Then, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates and Occupational Outlook Handbook to find an example job title in each career category and the total 2019 employment, the 2019 median annual salary, the minimum education requirements, work experience requirements, on-the-job training requirements and projected growth rate from 2019-2029 for each job. All data were gathered on and up to date as of Feb. 8, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Looking To Work Remotely? These 10 Career Fields Are Adding the Most WFH Jobs in 2021