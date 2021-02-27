Looking To Work Remotely? These 10 Career Fields Are Adding the Most WFH Jobs in 2021

One of the pandemic’s few blessings was the realization that millions of Americans were perfectly capable of doing their jobs from the quarantined comfort of their own homes. The trend toward telecommuting was already undeniable in 2019, but 2020 fanned the flames, and working from home became the new normal. Now in 2021, many who never made the switch are trying to join the club, while plenty of others who got used to working from home are in no hurry to go back to the old way of doing things.

If you’re looking to ditch the office, or if you’re just hoping to pick up a side hustle to pour on a little gravy, keep reading. GOBankingRates used data from FlexJobs and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify and rank the 10 fields that will be adding the most telecommuters to their payrolls in the coming years. See which fields are adding on more WFH gigs.

Last updated: Feb. 24, 2021

Indian girl communicate with friend on-line by video call, pc screen view over female shoulder. Mental health expert online therapy, colleagues work on common project use videoconferencing app concept
Indian girl communicate with friend on-line by video call, pc screen view over female shoulder. Mental health expert online therapy, colleagues work on common project use videoconferencing app concept

Project Management

  • Job example: Project management specialists and business operations specialists

  • 2019 employment: 1,279,390

  • 2019 median salary: $73,570.00

  • Education: Bachelor’s

  • Experience: None

  • Training: None

  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: 6%

woman online shopping for clothes
woman online shopping for clothes

Internet and E-commerce

  • Job example: Marketing managers

  • 2019 employment: 263,680

  • 2019 median salary: $136,850.00

  • Education: Bachelor’s

  • Experience: Required

  • Training: None

  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: 6%

Mature men at home during pandemic isolation have conference call.
Mature men at home during pandemic isolation have conference call.

Mortgage and Real Estate

  • Job example: Title examiners, abstractors and searchers

  • 2019 employment: 52,890

  • 2019 median salary: $48,180.00

  • Education: High school diploma or equivalent

  • Experience: None

  • Training: Moderate on-the-job

  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: -3%

Photo series of japanese man working from home as a freelancer, making conference calls and discussing projects.
Photo series of japanese man working from home as a freelancer, making conference calls and discussing projects.

Writing

  • Job example: Technical writers

  • 2019 employment: 50,760

  • 2019 median salary: $72,850.00

  • Education: Bachelor’s

  • Experience: Less than 5 years

  • Training: Short-term on-the-job

  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: 7%

Shot of a handsome young businessman wearing headsets while working on a computer in his office.
Shot of a handsome young businessman wearing headsets while working on a computer in his office.

Customer Service

  • Job example: Customer service representatives

  • 2019 employment: 2,919,230

  • 2019 median salary: $34,710.00

  • Education: High school diploma or equivalent

  • Experience: None

  • Training: Short-term on-the-job

  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: -2%

Handsome Young Man Working In Comfort of His Home.
Handsome Young Man Working In Comfort of His Home.

Graphic Design

  • Job example: Graphic designers

  • 2019 employment: 215,930

  • 2019 median salary: $52,110.00

  • Education: Bachelor’s

  • Experience: None

  • Training: None

  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: -4%

Young and focused graphic design student doing a freelance illustration work at home.
Young and focused graphic design student doing a freelance illustration work at home.

Accounting and Finance

  • Job example: Accountants and auditors

  • 2019 employment: 1,280,700

  • 2019 median salary: $71,550.00

  • Education: Bachelor’s

  • Experience: None

  • Training: None

  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: 4%

Calling on phone.
Calling on phone.

HR and Recruiting

  • Job example: Human resources specialist

  • 2019 employment: 633,040

  • 2019 median salary: $61,920.00

  • Education: Bachelor’s

  • Experience: None

  • Training: None

  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: 7%

Latin ethnicity man between the ages of 25-35 is working with his laptop at home in quarantine for COVID-19.
Latin ethnicity man between the ages of 25-35 is working with his laptop at home in quarantine for COVID-19.

Administrative

  • Job example: Secretaries and administrative assistants

  • 2019 employment: 3,353,950

  • 2019 median salary: $39,850.00

  • Education: High school diploma or equivalent

  • Experience: None

  • Training: Short-term on-the-job

  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: -9%

Shot of a young woman using a laptop and headset while working from home.
Shot of a young woman using a laptop and headset while working from home.

Marketing

  • Job example: Market research analysts and marketing specialists

  • 2019 employment: 678,500

  • 2019 median salary: $63,790.00

  • Education: Bachelor’s

  • Experience: None

  • Training: None

  • Projected growth rate 2019-29: 18%

