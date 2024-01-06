Looking to get rid of your Christmas tree? Here is how you can do it and save the environment

The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation is hosting an event on Saturday for Georgians to dispose of their Christmas trees in an earth-friendly way.

For over three decades, KGBF has helped Georgians recycle their trees by diverting them from local landfills and turning them into mulch, fuel, or habitat for local wildlife.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, nearly 350 million Christmas trees currently grow on U.S. farms, absorbing carbon dioxide, emitting fresh oxygen, protecting water supplies, and much more.

KGBF said for every tree harvested, one to three seedlings will be planted in its place, making them a renewable resource.

Here are locations where you can drop off your tree:

Athens-Clarke County

Clarke Middle School: 1235 Baxter Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary: 757 N. Chase Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

UGA Veterinary Hospital: 2200 College Station Rod from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Center for Hard to Recycle Materials: 1005 College Avenue from Dec. 26 to Jan. 14

ACC Tag Office: 3025 Lexington Road from Dec. 26 to Jan. 14

GA Square Mall, Police Substation: 3700 Atlanta Highway from Dec. 26 to Jan. 14

Winterville Public Works: 126 Harris Lane from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sandy Creek Nature Center: 205 Old Commerce Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bartow County

Landfill Collection Site: 36 Allatoona Dam Road from Dec. 26 to Feb. 1

Ladd’s: 1408 Burnt Hickory Road from Dec. 26 to Feb. 1

Taylorsville/Macedonia: 1214 Taylorsville Macedonia Road from Dec. 26 to Feb. 1

Hardin Bridge: 281 Hardin Bridge Road from Dec. 26 to Feb. 1

Hall Station: 638 Hall Station Road from Dec. 26 to Feb. 1

Carroll County

Tyus Convenience Center: 3059 GA Highway 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lowell Convenience Center: 3048 GA Highway 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Whitesburg Convenience Center: 201 Sammy Duke Roar from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bowdon Convenience Center: 200 New Hope Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Simonton Hill Road: 439 Simonton Mill Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cherokee County

Olde Rope Mill Park: 690 Olde Rope Mill Park Road from Dec. 26 to Jan. 19

Hobgood Park: 6688 Bells Ferry Road all-day Jan. 6

Clayton County

Riverdale Town Center: 7210 Church Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cobb County

Fullers Park (Lot down the street from the park): 3499 Robinson Road from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Home Depot: 2350 Dallas Highway from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Home Depot: 4101 Roswell Road NE from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Home Depot: 449 Roberts Court NW from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Home Depot: 3605 Sandy Plains Road from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Home Depot: 1655 Shiloh Road from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Home Depot: 3355 Cobb Parkway from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Home Depot: 200 East-West Connector from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Home Depot: 2450 Cumberland Parkway SE from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DeKalb County

South Woods: Wiltshire Drive and Berkeley Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chamblee Public Works Department: 3210 Cumberland Drive from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Douglas County

The Home Depot: 1000 Thornton Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Douglas County Landfill: 1730 County Services Road

The Home Depot: 7399 Douglas Boulevard

Floyd County

The Home Depot: 103 Hicks Drive from 8:20 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Forsyth County

Tolbert Street Recycling Convenience Center: 351 Tolbert Street

Old Atlanta Recycling Convenience Center: 3678 Old Atlanta Road

Coal Mountain Recycling Convenience Center: 3560 Settingdown Road

Vickery Creek Elementary School: 6280 Post Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Home Depot: 2635 Peachtree Parkway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Home Depot: 1000 Market Place Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fulton County

The Home Depot: 2525 Piedmont Road NE from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Home Depot: 650 Ponce De Leon Place NE from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Home Depot: 1032 Research Center Drive SW from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Home Depot: 5300 Windward Parkway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Home Depot: 870 Woodstock Road

The Home Depot: 1580 Holcomb Bridge Road

Sandy Springs Recycling Center: 470 Morgan Falls Road

The Home Depot: 5950 State Bridge Road

The Home Depot: 6400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road

The Home Depot: 1032 Research Center Drive

CHaRM: 1110 Hill Street SE

Gwinnett County

Fire Station 1: 165 Lawrenceville Street

Fire Station 2: 12 Harmoney Grove Road

Fire Station 3: 4394 Five Forks-Trickum Road

Fire Station 4: 5550 Spalding Drive

Fire Station 5: 3001 Old Norcross Road

Sims Lake Park: 4600 Suwanee Dam Road

Hall County

Hall County Resource and Recovery: 1008 Chestnut Street

Candler Compactor: 5046 Poplar Springs Road

Murrayville Compactor: 5113 Thompson Bridge Road

Lula Compactor: 6174 Lula Road

Wauka Mountain Compactor: 5800 Brookton-Lula Road

Sardis Road Compactor: 2801 Sardis Road

East Crescent Drive Compactor: 734 East Crescent Drive

Gould Lane Compactor: 1277 Hillside Gardens Lane

Tadmore Compactor: 3320 Holly Springs Road

Balus Creek Compactor: 3845 Old Flowery Branch Road

Blackshear Place Compactor: 2921 Atlanta Highway

Flowery Branch Compactor: 4395 Falcon Parkway

Gaines Ferry Compactor: 6173 Gaines Ferry Road

Jackson County

Arcade City Hall - Parking lot: 3325 Athens Highway

Hoschton Train Depot - Left of the Playground: 4272 Highway 53

Jefferson Civic Center - Parking lot: 65 Kissam Street

Nicholson City Hall - Benton Center Parking lot: 5488 US-441

Newton County

Legion Field: 3173 Mill Street NE

Oconee County

Harris Shoals Park: 1251 Experiment Station Road

The Home Depot: 1740 Epps Bridge Parkway

Greensboro Highway (SR15) Recycling/Waste Convenience Center: 2001 Greensboro Highway at Green Ferry Road

Jimmy Daniell Road Recycling/Waste Convenience Center: Coroner of Jimmy Daniell Road and SR316

Highway 53 Recycling/Waste Convenience Center: Hog Mountain Road at Carrithers School Road

Rankin Road Recycling/Waste Convenience Center: Across from Oconee County Middle School, off Mars Hill Road

Oconee County Highway 441 Recycling/Waste Center: One mile south of Farmington on US441

Pickens County

Lee Newton Park: 599 Stegall Drive

Polk County

Camp Antioch: 3900 Antioch Road

Rockdale County

The Home Depot: 1330 Dogwood Drive SE

Upson County

Lakeside Park: 800 County Road

