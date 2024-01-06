Looking to get rid of your Christmas tree? Here is how you can do it and save the environment
The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation is hosting an event on Saturday for Georgians to dispose of their Christmas trees in an earth-friendly way.
For over three decades, KGBF has helped Georgians recycle their trees by diverting them from local landfills and turning them into mulch, fuel, or habitat for local wildlife.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, nearly 350 million Christmas trees currently grow on U.S. farms, absorbing carbon dioxide, emitting fresh oxygen, protecting water supplies, and much more.
KGBF said for every tree harvested, one to three seedlings will be planted in its place, making them a renewable resource.
Here are locations where you can drop off your tree:
Athens-Clarke County
Clarke Middle School: 1235 Baxter Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary: 757 N. Chase Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
UGA Veterinary Hospital: 2200 College Station Rod from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Center for Hard to Recycle Materials: 1005 College Avenue from Dec. 26 to Jan. 14
ACC Tag Office: 3025 Lexington Road from Dec. 26 to Jan. 14
GA Square Mall, Police Substation: 3700 Atlanta Highway from Dec. 26 to Jan. 14
Winterville Public Works: 126 Harris Lane from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sandy Creek Nature Center: 205 Old Commerce Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bartow County
Landfill Collection Site: 36 Allatoona Dam Road from Dec. 26 to Feb. 1
Ladd’s: 1408 Burnt Hickory Road from Dec. 26 to Feb. 1
Taylorsville/Macedonia: 1214 Taylorsville Macedonia Road from Dec. 26 to Feb. 1
Hardin Bridge: 281 Hardin Bridge Road from Dec. 26 to Feb. 1
Hall Station: 638 Hall Station Road from Dec. 26 to Feb. 1
Carroll County
Tyus Convenience Center: 3059 GA Highway 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lowell Convenience Center: 3048 GA Highway 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Whitesburg Convenience Center: 201 Sammy Duke Roar from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bowdon Convenience Center: 200 New Hope Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Simonton Hill Road: 439 Simonton Mill Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cherokee County
Olde Rope Mill Park: 690 Olde Rope Mill Park Road from Dec. 26 to Jan. 19
Hobgood Park: 6688 Bells Ferry Road all-day Jan. 6
Clayton County
Riverdale Town Center: 7210 Church Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cobb County
Fullers Park (Lot down the street from the park): 3499 Robinson Road from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Home Depot: 2350 Dallas Highway from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Home Depot: 4101 Roswell Road NE from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Home Depot: 449 Roberts Court NW from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Home Depot: 3605 Sandy Plains Road from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Home Depot: 1655 Shiloh Road from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Home Depot: 3355 Cobb Parkway from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Home Depot: 200 East-West Connector from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Home Depot: 2450 Cumberland Parkway SE from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DeKalb County
South Woods: Wiltshire Drive and Berkeley Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Chamblee Public Works Department: 3210 Cumberland Drive from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Douglas County
The Home Depot: 1000 Thornton Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Douglas County Landfill: 1730 County Services Road
The Home Depot: 7399 Douglas Boulevard
Floyd County
The Home Depot: 103 Hicks Drive from 8:20 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Forsyth County
Tolbert Street Recycling Convenience Center: 351 Tolbert Street
Old Atlanta Recycling Convenience Center: 3678 Old Atlanta Road
Coal Mountain Recycling Convenience Center: 3560 Settingdown Road
Vickery Creek Elementary School: 6280 Post Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Home Depot: 2635 Peachtree Parkway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Home Depot: 1000 Market Place Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fulton County
The Home Depot: 2525 Piedmont Road NE from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Home Depot: 650 Ponce De Leon Place NE from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Home Depot: 1032 Research Center Drive SW from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Home Depot: 5300 Windward Parkway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Home Depot: 870 Woodstock Road
The Home Depot: 1580 Holcomb Bridge Road
Sandy Springs Recycling Center: 470 Morgan Falls Road
The Home Depot: 5950 State Bridge Road
The Home Depot: 6400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
The Home Depot: 1032 Research Center Drive
CHaRM: 1110 Hill Street SE
Gwinnett County
Fire Station 1: 165 Lawrenceville Street
Fire Station 2: 12 Harmoney Grove Road
Fire Station 3: 4394 Five Forks-Trickum Road
Fire Station 4: 5550 Spalding Drive
Fire Station 5: 3001 Old Norcross Road
Sims Lake Park: 4600 Suwanee Dam Road
Hall County
Hall County Resource and Recovery: 1008 Chestnut Street
Candler Compactor: 5046 Poplar Springs Road
Murrayville Compactor: 5113 Thompson Bridge Road
Lula Compactor: 6174 Lula Road
Wauka Mountain Compactor: 5800 Brookton-Lula Road
Sardis Road Compactor: 2801 Sardis Road
East Crescent Drive Compactor: 734 East Crescent Drive
Gould Lane Compactor: 1277 Hillside Gardens Lane
Tadmore Compactor: 3320 Holly Springs Road
Balus Creek Compactor: 3845 Old Flowery Branch Road
Blackshear Place Compactor: 2921 Atlanta Highway
Flowery Branch Compactor: 4395 Falcon Parkway
Gaines Ferry Compactor: 6173 Gaines Ferry Road
Jackson County
Arcade City Hall - Parking lot: 3325 Athens Highway
Hoschton Train Depot - Left of the Playground: 4272 Highway 53
Jefferson Civic Center - Parking lot: 65 Kissam Street
Nicholson City Hall - Benton Center Parking lot: 5488 US-441
Newton County
Legion Field: 3173 Mill Street NE
Oconee County
Harris Shoals Park: 1251 Experiment Station Road
The Home Depot: 1740 Epps Bridge Parkway
Greensboro Highway (SR15) Recycling/Waste Convenience Center: 2001 Greensboro Highway at Green Ferry Road
Jimmy Daniell Road Recycling/Waste Convenience Center: Coroner of Jimmy Daniell Road and SR316
Highway 53 Recycling/Waste Convenience Center: Hog Mountain Road at Carrithers School Road
Rankin Road Recycling/Waste Convenience Center: Across from Oconee County Middle School, off Mars Hill Road
Oconee County Highway 441 Recycling/Waste Center: One mile south of Farmington on US441
Pickens County
Lee Newton Park: 599 Stegall Drive
Polk County
Camp Antioch: 3900 Antioch Road
Rockdale County
The Home Depot: 1330 Dogwood Drive SE
Upson County
Lakeside Park: 800 County Road
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: