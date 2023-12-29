Looking to get rid of your Christmas tree? This Windsor farm will feed them to their goats

Don't throw away your Christmas trees. These adorable goats will eat them!

Finley, Goofy and Hennessey, or "Henny" for short, are Nigerian Dwarf goats at a York County family farmette, and they're happy to snack on your old Christmas trees.

Rachel Gross welcomes anyone with a real tree they want to get rid of to bring it to her family farm in Windsor. Trees (real ones only) should not have tinsel or fake snow on them because it could make her animals sick.

If you are interested in donating your tree, email her at Rachelrenee2105@gmail.com or give her a call at 717 -479-0883.

