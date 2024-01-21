Looking at the 'rules of the road', what is the law on tailgating in Florida?

Note to readers: The News-Press and Naples Daily News are producing a series of stories about traffic in Southwest Florida. We are calling our special coverage "Traffic Week" and the series of stories, photos and videos, includes these important public service reminders when it comes to the rules of the road.

What is the law on tailgating in Florida?

According to Florida Statute 316.0895:

(1) The driver of a motor vehicle shall not follow another vehicle more closely than is reasonable and prudent, having due regard for the speed of such vehicles and the traffic upon, and the condition of, the highway.

(2) It is unlawful for the driver of any motor truck, motor truck drawing another vehicle, or vehicle towing another vehicle or trailer, when traveling upon a roadway outside of a business or residence district, to follow within 300 feet of another motor truck, motor truck drawing another vehicle, or vehicle towing another vehicle or trailer. The provisions of this subsection shall not be construed to prevent overtaking and passing nor shall the same apply upon any lane specially designated for use by motor trucks or other slow-moving vehicles.

(3) Motor vehicles being driven upon any roadway outside of a business or residence district in a caravan or motorcade, whether or not towing other vehicles, shall be so operated as to allow sufficient space between each such vehicle or combination of vehicles as to enable any other vehicle to enter and occupy such space without danger. This provision shall not apply to funeral processions.

(4) A violation of this section is a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a moving violation.

How much is a tailgating ticket in Florida?

If law enforcement catches you driving too closely to another vehicle, they may cite you for tailgating. You will receive a moving violation and be required to pay a fine of $60 for tailgating.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: What is the law on tailgating in florida