Looking to salvage your weekend? Here are the top 5 things to do this Sunday in RI

After a week of worrying about Hurricane Lee and a Saturday filled with its (barely) rainy remnants, Rhode Islanders may be looking to salvage the weekend with some fun.

We've got you covered. Check out The Providence Journal's top five things to do this Sunday. The weather report says it's going to be sunny and pleasant, with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Rhode Island Seafood Festival

The Rhode Island Seafood Festival continues Sunday, Sept. 17, at India Point Park, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is a rain or shine event. Gate prices are $15 per adult per day (12 and younger do not need a ticket). The ticket price includes a full day of live music from local bands, as well as access to restaurant and art vendors. Food and drink are not included in the ticket price. For more information visit riseafoodfest.com.

Misquamicut Beach FallFest

Midway rides, a classic car show, a music tent and all the fair food you could want will be at Misquamicut FallFest this weekend.

The event takes place Sunday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly. Midway rides, a classic car show, a music tent and all the fair food you could want make this a classic festival for the beginning of fall. Tickets are $12. Children under 7 are admitted free. Rides are an additional cost. For more information, visit misquamicutfestival.org.

Guerrilla Tango on the pedestrian bridge

Break out your dancing shoes for "guerilla tango" this Sunday at the Michael S. Van Leesten Pedestrian Bridge in Providence.

On Sundays at 5 p.m., dance enthusiasts show up at the Michael S. Van Leesten Pedestrian Bridge in Providence with music and dance shoes and dance to traditional tango and a few alternative tunes. Organizers note that this is not a performance, but rather friends getting together to dance socially (though there is a tip jar for the DJ). Inclement weather will force a cancellation.

Bristol PorchFest

Guitarist Julio Amaro performs in this file photo from 2021. Performers to take the "stage" on front porches up and down High Street in Bristol this Sunday for Arts In Commo's PorchFest 2023.

Arts In Common presents the 2023 Bristol PorchFest on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 3 to 6 p.m. What’s a PorchFest, you ask? Twenty bands — duos, trios, and groups — will perform on 10 porches along High Street in Bristol, as spectators stroll around enjoying music — everything from jazz to roots to Klezmer, Bossa Nova and bluegrass? — at this free, family-friendly event. An after-party takes place at Unity Park from 5 to 8 p.m. and features live music and food. (Rain date is Sept. 24.) For more information, visit artsincommon.org.

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day

The Guinness will be flowing at multiple spots in downtown Wilmington this weekend.

Muldowney’s Pub, 121 Empire St., Providence, is celebrating the fact that St. Patrick’s Day (you read that right!) is just six month away with green beer and Guinness and Jameson specials all weekend. They promise they have lots of swag to give away and encourage attendees to wear green.

