Looking to Save Some Money? Try These 9 Things

Let’s face it — things are expensive these days. Whichever side of the political fence you stand on, there’s no denying that basic living expenses are becoming simply unaffordable. Most of us aren’t born with generational wealth, so unless that describes you, you’re probably having trouble meeting some of your basic human needs, not to mention actually finding ways to enjoy your time.

It may seem impossible to save money nowadays, but there are many ways you can save money in today’s chaotic economy. It comes down to what things you’re spending money on that may be considered extraneous or simply choosing brands that are more affordable than the ones you tend to shop. Whatever the case may be, our top nine items will help you save money on certain areas of your life. Keep reading to learn more!

Skip the Salon

One of the biggest expenses incurred by those who like to go out and get dressed up is salon visits. Having someone do your makeup and hair is a luxurious feeling, which is part of the draw of going to a salon instead of doing these things at home.

However, there are some great high-quality products on the market now, such as Lashify’s eyelash extension kit, that make getting your look together at home easy and cheaper than going to a salon. This will save you time, money, and empower you to get your own look together without the help of a professional.

Affordable Bedroom Wear

When it comes to loungewear and bedroom garments, they can get expensive fast, partly because the industry puts perceived value on things like lace, silk, and other fabrics that make up most lingerie. If this is a major expense for you, you might want to consider finding a brand that delivers on both quality and price; lingerie sets from Fleur du Mal is a great place to start this journey.

Their garments are unique, look great, and are made well to stand the test of time. Plus, they won’t put a huge strain on your wallet if you’re looking for something fun and new to wear. After the initial investment, you’ll save money on underwear in the long run with these high-quality garments.

Story continues

Cheaper Phone Service

As far as bills go, phone bills are often the most expensive. Phone companies are getting way more expensive each year, despite the deals they claim to offer. Most phone companies will tout claims of free devices, discounts, and more, but with lots of fine print and red tape, making these deals virtually impossible to actually take advantage of.

We can all probably come up with two major phone companies off the bat, but instead of thinking about their high prices, check out cheap phone service from Red Pocket. The prices are much better than competitors, and the service is just as good!

Supplements

Supplements are increasingly popular items to purchase. Often, they replace some essential nutrient or vitamin that we can’t create on our own, so we need to supplement our diet to make up for it. When it comes to skin and hair health, we often think about topical products like shampoos, moisturizers, and conditioners.

But real skin and hair health comes from inside the body, and Orgain’s collagen powder is one of the best products you can buy for your skin and hair. Collagen helps our skin and hair feel healthier and is an essential nutrient the body needs.

Save Money on Equipment

If you’re a business who uses a lot of industrial equipment, you know how expensive those rentals can get for both the person renting the equipment out and the person renting. With Quipli’s equipment rental software, this process is much simpler and saves you time and money working out rental deals with clients.

This software is great for construction business that deal with large, niche machinery. Don’t own a construction company? No problem. You can even rent boats for your business or make your party and event rental business more seamless; there really is something for everyone.

Buy Jewelry on Your Own Terms

Buying nice things for ourselves is an essential part of enjoying life. Sometimes we may need a little boost in our life but we might not be financially ready to spend a lot of cash. Credit jeweler services through Daniel’s Jewelers is a great way to apply for payment plans that work within your financial capabilities to pay your purchase in payments and increments that work well for your income.

Keep in mind that credit is not advised if you don’t anticipate having the money to pay it back, so be careful when applying for credit.

Save Money Cleaning Rugs

Cleaning upholstery and rugs can be an expensive chore. Most of us will have to either rent an industrial washer or pay someone else to wash our rugs and furniture for us. Wouldn’t it be great if there was a way to save money on expensive cleanings? Luckily, there is!

Tumble’s durable washable rugs are a great way to save money on expensive cleaning equipment after the initial investment of purchasing a rug. You’ll wonder how you ever lived without washable rugs after trying these.

Ditch Plastic Containers

Plastic containers and plastic bags are a huge waste of both time and resources; plastic is one of the world’s most toxic forms of waste. Many have started pushing against using plastic by using reusable food containers from Bee’s Wrap and other great brands making products to help you store food without using plastic bags or wasteful products.

Plus, they’re a lot more fun to use than your typical plastic wrap, which can get annoying to pull out of the drawer every time.

Water Filter

Water bottles are another big form of waste that we can save money on. By using a Brita water filter, you can have cold, filtered water daily right from your home. Reusable water bottles and water filters not only help you save money but help the environment as well. Consider saving some money by purchasing a water filter and a reusable water bottle.

Conclusion

While our list will help save money in the long run, it doesn’t deal with the core issue. In reality, a small portion of the population carries most of the wealth in the world, which is at least partially responsible for their ability to raise prices so much.

The economy is largely skewed toward the affluent, and it’s important to remember that most of us are in the same position these days. Things are becoming increasingly unaffordable for everyone, but there are small, manageable ways you can save money each day by swapping out your current items and services for affordable alternatives.

McClatchy newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.