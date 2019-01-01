Looking At Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) From All Angles

I’ve been keeping an eye on Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe SNDR has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-healthy company with a a strong history of performance, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Schneider National here.

Excellent balance sheet and good value

In the past couple of years, SNDR has ramped up its bottom line by over 100%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 23%, which is what investors like to see! SNDR’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. SNDR appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 1.31x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

SNDR’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of SNDR’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, SNDR’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This further reaffirms that SNDR is potentially undervalued.

Next Steps:

For Schneider National, there are three pertinent factors you should further research:

