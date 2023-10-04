Looking for a seasonal job? UPS is hiring in Rhode Island. How to apply.

WARWICK — Every year around this time, UPS looks to hire seasonal employees to help handle the winter holiday rush.

This year, 620 seasonal positions at the company's Warwick facility are among the more than 100,000 the company is looking to fill.

For information about the jobs, including delivery drivers, Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) drivers and package handlers, visit the company's website at upsjobs.com and put Rhode Island as your location.

UPS went on a hiring spree last year in Rhode Island

UPS typically hires hundreds of workers around the holidays to handle the rush of online shopping orders and gifts being mailed. Last year in Rhode Island they were looking for 670 seasonal positions. This year, they are looking for fewer, at 620 seasonal positions. They also held a job fair later in the season to fill positions.

