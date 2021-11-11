‘What are you looking at?’ Seven men brutally beat stranger walking in NYC, video shows

“What are you looking at?” a man was asked before being brutally beaten by seven hooded strangers while walking in New York City, a video released by police shows.

The 62-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was assaulted on the sidewalk in Manhattan in an attack captured on surveillance camera and authorities are searching for the unidentified male suspects, offering a $3,500 reward, police said on Twitter.

The video shows one man approach the victim, striking him in the head with an object that appears to look like a bat.

Just before the man was struck, one of the attackers asked him, “What are you looking at?” leading to an argument, WABC reported.

The man was knocked to the ground and, as he struggled to get up, seven men approached, including the one who first hit him.

“The victim was stabbed and slashed multiple times,” police told McClatchy News in an emailed statement. His attackers then fled on foot.

The man was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Bellevue by EMS in critical condition where he was stabilized.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance regarding the whereabouts of the seven suspects. Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).