Looking At Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (HKG:3377) From All Angles

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (HKG:3377) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of 3377, it is a notable dividend payer that has been a rockstar for income investors, currently trading at an attractive share price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Sino-Ocean Group Holding here.

Very undervalued established dividend payer

3377 is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company’s expected cash flow going forward. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if 3377’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the real estate industry, 3377 is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This supports the theory that 3377 is potentially underpriced.

3377’s reputation for being one of the best dividend payers in the market is supported by the fact that it has been steadily growing its dividend payments over the past ten years and currently is one of the top yielding companies on the markets, at 8.7%.

For Sino-Ocean Group Holding, there are three key aspects you should further research:

