Looking for work in SLO County? California paying up to $12k per month for open jobs

California is looking for workers in San Luis Obispo County in departments including Caltrans and California State Parks.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Each position has specific requirements, which are linked.

Here are five available jobs posted on CalCareers, the state’s jobs website, that are in San Luis Obispo County. The positions were posted in the past 30 days, as of Wednesday.

Want to stand out when applying for California state jobs? Your guide to these departments

Grievances coordinator | Limited term full-time

Work location: California Men’s Colony, San Luis Obispo

Departments: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Salary: $9,724 to $12,244 per month

The grievances coordinator facilitates a uniform process to assure inmates housed at the California Men’s Colony are provided meaningful access to established grievance procedures.

The application period closes Feb. 20.

Native American spiritual leader | Permanent intermittent

Work location: Atascadero State Hospital

Department: California Department of State Hospitals

Salary: $31.39 to $41.20 per hour

The Native American spiritual leader conducts Native American spiritual ceremonies, including drum and revitalization ceremonies as well as oral traditions and cultural studies.

The application period closes May 2.

Park maintenance worker | Permanent intermittent

Work location: Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument, San Simeon





Department: State Parks

Salary: $3,868 to $4,850 per month

The park maintenance worker will work with others in the completion of maintenance and restoration projects throughout Hearst Castle.

The application period closes Feb. 16.

Teaching assistant | Limited term full-time

Work location: Atascadero State Hospital

Department: Department of State Hospitals

Salary: $3,261 to $4,083 per month

The teaching assistant assists the teacher and/or instructor with presenting lessons and other classroom or day treatment program activities in individual or group settings.

The application period closes Feb. 20.

Transportation engineer | Permanent full-time

Work location: San Luis Obispo County

Department: Caifornia Department of Transportion

Salary: $6,175 to $11,567 per month

The transportation engineer performs activities requiring engineering knowledge and management skills for the preparation of plans, specifications, estimates, written documents, presentations and other related work for transportation projects.

The application period closes Feb. 16.