Looking for something to do in Bartlesville? We've got you covered

Through Dec. 24

11th Annual Great Jingle Bell Treasure Hunt with the City of Bartlesville and Dewey. This is a winner-take-all hunt. Gifts/prizes are provided by local business sponsors. Official rules can be found at https://www.facebook.com/100057421750328.

Through Dec. 30

Fantasy Land of Lights drive-through lights display from 6-10 p.m. at Johnstone Park, 200 N Cherokee Ave. Bartlesville’s Johnstone Park will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland. Drive through the picturesque park with your radio tuned to our holiday station as the red and green lights of our holiday displays twinkle on either side. Join us this Christmas season and experience the magic of one of Bartlesville’s favorite holiday traditions. Free, but donations are accepted.

Through Dec. 31

The Woolaroc Retrospective Exhibit and Sale 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. This year’s exhibit will feature William Alther, Thomas Blackshear II, Tom Browning, Scott Burdick, Glenn Dean, Jane DeDecker, Ralph Oberg, Dan Ostermiller, Roseta Santiago, Mian Situ, & Daniel Sprick. For more information about the show, call 918-336-0307, ext.100.

Christmas Train Rides from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday in December including Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. The trackless train ride will be located across from Lowes, 2200 S E Adams Blvd. Holiday Christmas Train ride around Lee Lake hosted by Lee Lake Paddle Boats, a little pre-festive planning for the upcoming holidays. Tickets are $5 per rider; under 1 year of age free. The train is available for rental. For tickets or to reserve your own personal tour, call 918-213-9626.

Through Jan. 2

Christmas in the 'Ville Skating Rink in Downtown Bartlesville, 201 SW Keller. Days and hours vary, go to https://www.bartlesvillechristmas.com for updates. Tickets are $12 per skater. Family skate reserved for 12 and under with parent or guardian 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15, public skate 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23

History and Haunts at the Dewey Hotel 8 to 10 p.m. at the Dewey Hotel, 801 N Delaware St. Dewey. Spend an evening at the Dewey Hotel. They will go over some of the hotel’s unique histories and take a lantern guided small group tour. You will go into some of the rooms, usually blocked off access to guests. Each journey will be unique, as you can never predict what our fellow specters will do during the tour, or what you might hear or see.

Monday, Dec. 25

Free Christmas Day Dinner hosted by Friends in Deed Inc. 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Adams Blvd Church of Christ, 3700 Adams Blvd. Friends in Deed Inc. invites you to join the festivities. To request transportation or volunteer call 918-914-1152. In the event of bad weather listen to or call Bartlesville Radio stations 918 336-1400. This is a non-denominational event driven by community volunteer (Friends in Deed) dedicated to preserving the true meaning of Christmas.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Doggie Dash and Canine Carnival 3 p.m. located at 2400 SE Adams Blvd. Arrowhead Charities is proud to present the 4th Annual Arrowhead Doggie Dash, a celebration of pet health and happiness. Proceeds will go to aid in the fight to save animal lives through education, community support and healthy living. Join us for a fun-filled morning and to celebrate healthy living on 2 legs and 4. Beneficiaries of this year's Doggie Dash are WCSPCA and ARF.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Johnstone Irregulars Book Club Meeting 6 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library, 600 S Johnstone Ave. The book club meets in the Literary Services Office on the 2nd floor of the library.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Bartlesville Astronomy Club meets at 7 p.m. in Bartlesville Public Library meeting room C. Topic is "Viewing the 2023 Solar Eclipse in Bortle 1 Skies". Visitors welcome.

Saturday, Jan. 6

History and Haunts at the Dewey Hotel 8 to 10 p.m. at the Dewey Hotel, 801 N Delaware St. Dewey. Spend an evening at the Dewey Hotel. They will go over some of the hotel’s unique histories and take a lantern guided small group tour. You will go into some of the rooms, usually blocked off access to guests. Each journey will be unique, as you can never predict what our fellow specters will do during the tour, or what you might hear or see.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Adult Glow Prom, a fundraiser for the Richard Kane YMCA 7 to 10 p.m. at the Richard Kane YMCA, 101 N. Osage Ave. Come out for a night of radiant brilliance, attire that shimmers with a touch of neon sophistication, resplendent fluorescent gowns, dapper suits, and luminous accessories. Light snacks and drinks with an array of gourmet delights and a selection of your favorite beverages, along with specially crafted glow-themed cocktails. Live music by HYPNOTIK, photo booth, glow stations, raffle, and more. For more information or to buy tickets, go to https://www.rkymca.org/adult-prom.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Bartlesville Wedding Show 1 to 4 p.m. at the Johnstone Sare Building,100 Southwest Frank Phillips Blvd. Get ready to be inspired by the latest wedding trends and connect with talented vendors who can make your dream wedding a reality. for tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bartlesville-wedding-show-tickets-758830040077.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Broadway in Bartlesville presents: Mean Girls 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. The story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies. Single tickets range from $30.00 - $85.00. For more information, call 918-337-2787 or go to https://www.bartlesvillecenter.com/.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Johnstone Irregulars Book Club Meeting 6 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library, 600 S Johnstone Ave. The book club meets in the Literary Services Office on the 2nd floor of the library.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Bartlesville Calendar for Dec. 23