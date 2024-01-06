Looking for something to do in Bartlesville? We've got you covered

Saturday, Jan. 6

Masonic Lodge Benefit Breakfast for The Journey Home 7 to 11 a.m., 610 N Washington Blvd. Come support The Journey Home and learn what we have planned to celebrate our 10 year anniversary happening in 2024. If you would like us to come to your office to sell tickets we would be happy to schedule that. Tickets are on sale at Journey Home for $9. For more information, go to http://www.thejourneyhomeok.com or call 918-876-4184.

History and Haunts at the Dewey Hotel 8 to 10 p.m. at the Dewey Hotel, 801 N Delaware St. Dewey. Spend an evening at the Dewey Hotel. They will go over some of the hotel’s unique histories and take a lantern guided small group tour. You will go into some of the rooms, usually blocked off access to guests. Each journey will be unique, as you can never predict what our fellow specters will do during the tour, or what you might hear or see.

Monday, Jan. 8

Beginning Spanish Class 5 to 6 p.m. and Intermediate Spanish Class 6 to 7 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library (BLP), Meeting Room B, 600 S Johnstone Ave. These classes are free and open to the public. For more information, Call the BLP Literacy Service Office at 918-338-4179 or Ivonne Leap@ 918-338-4174.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Green Thumb Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Bank First at 300 SE Frank Phillips. Topic is "Gardening As You Get Older”. Light refreshments served; to attend, please RSVP to 918-213-5519 by Monday, January 8.

Friday, Jan. 12

Jubilee Quilters Guild meeting, program, and workshop 9;30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1109 N Delaware Street, Dewey. Laura Piland of Slice of Pi Quilts - A quilter, pattern designer, and former math teacher Program: “Try Something New” Trunk Show ½ Day Afternoon Workshop: Exploding Heart Pattern. for more information, email jubileequiltersguild@gmail.com.

Saturday, Jan. 13

BINGO for Central middle School lunch balance payoff 8 p.m. at The Crafty Candle Shoppe, 222 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. Every Month we will pick a school and all monies received will go to that school to pay down/off school lunch debt. If we get more than 50 people that want to sign up, we will add another event for Jan. 15. $20 to play, $1 50/50. Give us some feedback on if you would like food and or snacks to purchase to raise more for the school. To give feedback and suggestions, 918-727-0302.

Monday, Jan. 15

Beginning Spanish Class 5 to 6 p.m. and Intermediate Spanish Class 6 to 7 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library (BLP), Meeting Room B, 600 S Johnstone Ave. These classes are free and open to the public. For more information, Call the BLP Literacy Service Office at 918-338-4179 or Ivonne Leap@ 918-338-4174.

Thursday, Jan 18

The Bartlesville Chapter of SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) will meet at 6:30 pm at the Bartlesville Public Library in Conference Room C. The agenda for the January meeting will include a short business meeting followed by an “Introduction to DNA Test Kits for Consumers” by Jay Janzen. For more information, go to www.bartlesville-sar.com.

Friday, Jan. 19

Osage County Predator Hunters Challenge 4 p.m. at the Pawhuska Elks Lodge #2542, 2542 Elks Lodge Dr., Pawhuska. Registration will be January 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. Free vendor booths are available. For more details on rules, regulations, and cost, call Chris at 918-933-1466 or message him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/466572862216548/.

Friday, Jan 19 through Monday, March 4

Angels of Pandora: An AI/Human Collaboration will run from Jan 19 through March 24 at the Price Towers, 510 S Dewey Ave. Join us for an opening reception Jan. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Join me as we unlock Pandora's box of possibilities that emerge when technology and human creativity intertwine. For more information, call Deshane Atkins at 918-336-1000.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Adult Glow Prom, a fundraiser for the Richard Kane YMCA 7 to 10 p.m. at the Richard Kane YMCA, 101 N Osage Ave. Come out for a night of radiant brilliance, attire that shimmers with a touch of neon sophistication, resplendent fluorescent gowns, dapper suits, and luminous accessories. Light snacks and drinks with an array of gourmet delights and a selection of your favorite beverages, along with specially crafted glow-themed cocktails. Live music by HYPNOTIK, photo booth, glow stations, raffle, and more. For more information or to buy tickets, go to https://www.rkymca.org/adult-prom.

Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21

Shooting-Performance Firearms training, 210- Competition Handgun Level One 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Guns of Glory, 402647 US Highway 60. Open to anyone with a current classification in IDPA or USPSA or approval from instructor. This course reinforces the techniques covered in the book "Your Competition Handgun Training Program." The program will take your shooting to the next level and is like nothing else available today. Formore information or to buy tickets, call 918-534-8758.

Monday, Jan. 22

Beginning Spanish Class 5 to 6 p.m. and Intermediate Spanish Class 6 to 7 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library (BLP), Meeting Room B, 600 S. Johnstone Ave. These classes are free and open to the public. For more information, Call the BLP Literacy Service Office at 918-338-4179 or Ivonne Leap@ 918-338-4174.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Bartlesville Wedding Show 1 to 4 p.m. at The Refinery at the Johnstone-Sare Building, 100 SW Frank Phillips Blvd. Get ready to be inspired by the latest wedding trends and connect with talented vendors who can make your dream wedding a reality. Tickets are required. General admission is free. VIB tickets are $25. Very important bride (VIB) ticket holders receive a prize-filled swag bag, an extra entry in our grand prize drawing and admission to the show an hour before the general public. For more information, go to https://bartlesvilleweddings.com/.

Monday, Jan. 29

Beginning Spanish Class 5 to 6 p.m. and Intermediate Spanish Class 6 to 7 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library (BLP), Meeting Room B, 600 S. Johnstone Ave. These classes are free and open to the public. For more information, Call the BLP Literacy Service Office at 918-338-4179 or Ivonne Leap@ 918-338-4174.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Broadway in Bartlesville presents: Mean Girls 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. The story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies. Single tickets range from $30.00 - $85.00. For more information, call 918-337-2787 or go to https://www.bartlesvillecenter.com/.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Mardi Gras is a community party benefiting Martha's Task 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at The Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. in downtown Bartlesville. Tickets are $40 featuring a festive Mardi Gras theme atmosphere, food, drinks, music and auction and raffle. Must be 21 years of age and older to attend. To purchase tickets, call 918-337-2787.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Johnstone Irregulars Book Club Meeting 6 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library, 600 S Johnstone Ave. The book club meets in the Literary Services Office on the 2nd floor of the library.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Bartlesville Calendar for Jan. 6