Looking for something to do in Bartlesville? We've got you covered

Monday, Nov. 20 through Saturday, Dec. 30

Fantasy Land of Lights drive-through lights display from 6-10 p.m. at Johnstone Park, 200 N Cherokee Ave. Bartlesville’s Johnstone Park will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland. Drive through the picturesque park with your radio tuned to our holiday station as the red and green lights of our holiday displays twinkle on either side. Join us this Christmas season and experience the magic of one of Bartlesville’s favorite holiday traditions. Free, but donations are accepted.

Monday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Dec. 24

11th Annual Great Jingle Bell Treasure Hunt with the City of Bartlesville and Dewey. This is a winner-take-all hunt. Gifts/prizes are provided by local business sponsors. Official rules can be found on the event's Facebook page.

Through Dec. 31

The Woolaroc Retrospective Exhibit and Sale 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. This year’s exhibit will feature William Alther, Thomas Blackshear II, Tom Browning, Scott Burdick, Glenn Dean, Jane DeDecker, Ralph Oberg, Dan Ostermiller, Roseta Santiago, Mian Situ, & Daniel Sprick. For more information about the show, call 918-336-0307, ext.100.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Ladies Connect, Holiday Dessert Social 3 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Ladies Dessert Social featuring Penny Quinn and “Christmas Tree Ornaments From the Past.” Enjoy dessert bites and mix and mingle with friends. Penny will share her Christmas ornament collection, some of which date back to the 1800’s. Get in the holiday spirit with friends who fit. $10 per person. For more information, call Elder Care at 918-336-8500.

Thursday, Nov. 16

The Gifts Marketplace 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. An evening of vendor booth browsing and shopping. Shop small businesses, shop local. Free entry for shoppers. A portion of vendor fees will be donated to The Cottage.

Seniors Connect, Legal and Tax 3 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Bruce Robinett, local attorney, and Debbie Mueggenborg, local CPA, discuss legal and financial topics that impact aging adults. Attendance is free. For more information, call Elder Care at 918-336-8500.

Bartlesville Chapter of SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) will have their regular monthly meeting 6:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Library in Conference Room C. There will be a WWII and Veterans Day presentation by Charlie Daniels. Guests are always welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, go to www.bartlesville-sar.com.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Celebrate Recovery Free Country Gospel Music Concert from 6-7:30 p.m. at Victory Worship Center, 2350 SE Washington Blvd. Come listen and sing along to country gospel music. Donations will be accepted to help Bartlesville's homeless families through Celebrate Recovery. For more information, contact Don Burns at 534-6270.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Fantasy Land of Lights on Foot from 6-8 p.m. at Johnstone Park, 200 N Cherokee Ave. Experience the enchanting Fantasy Land of Lights in a whole new way during the one-day-only Fantasy Land on Foot! Pack up to family and head to Bartlesville for your chance to set off and explore this charming holiday display on foot the day before it opens for its normal drive-through season. Bundle up and go at your own pace as you take in all of the twinkling lights that make up the displays that honor the history of Bartlesville. Free, but donations are accepted.

Kiddie Park will be open from 6-9 p.m., 205 N Cherokee. Come enjoy one of the last days of the season with some fun for the kids. In case of weather issues, call before you go at 918-336-5337.

Monday, Nov. 20

American Red Cross Blood Drive 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library, 600 S Johnstone Ave. To schedule your appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter BartlesvilleCommunity to get a pair of Elf and Red Cross socks, while supplies last.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

TEEN Thanksgiving Paint and Pizza 2 to 3 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library, 600 S Johnstone Ave. Get your friends and come paint a Thanksgiving picture and eat pizza. Teens only, space is limited. For more information or to make a reservation, call 918-338-4161.

Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 17

Woolaroc Wonderland of Lights 5 to 9 p.m. every Fri., Sat., and Sun. at the Woolarac Museum and Wildlife Preserve, 12 miles SW on Hwy 123 from US 60. All grounds and facilities will be open, including the 50,000 sq. ft. museum, animal barn, welcome center and cafe, and historic lodge where cookies and hot cocoa are available for purchase. You can also take a wagon ride through the main grounds. Admission to Wonderland of Lights is $7 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. Free for members and children 3 and under.

Saturday, Nov. 25

LMAO Holiday Comedy Show 7 to 11 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. This in-person event promises to be a night filled with non-stop laughter and good vibes. Grab your friends and family and come enjoy a night of pure comedy gold. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lmao-holiday-comedy-show-bartlesville-okla-tickets-723643014737 or call 918-337-2787.

Bartlesville Elks Craft and Vendor Show 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bartlesville Elks Lodge, 1060 Swan Drive. There will be Holiday crafts and Vendors with their items. Kids can visit with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast will have homemade pastries, cinnamon rolls, coffee, and hot chocolate. Lunch will be hot dogs or chili. Holiday music is provided by PartyTime DJ & Karaoke. For more information, call Teresa at 406-939-2943.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Yesterday Once More, The Sound of Karen Carpenter presented by BCCA from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Through a cavalcade of iconic classics, Joanne O"Brien illuminates the musical diversity, pop culture, and political climate of that time in history when the world first fell in love with the magical sound of Karen and Richard Carpenter. For more information, call 918-337-2787.

Friday, Dec. 1

2023 Great Futures Luncheon Youth of the Year at the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville, 401 S. Seminole Ave. This year, we will celebrate 69 years of serving the youth of Bartlesville. After a delicious meal, performances by our club members and hearing the yearly Club highlights, the Youth of the Year candidates are introduced and a winner is announced. Tickets are $25. for more information, go to bgcbville.ejoinme.org/Luncheon2023.

Christmas in the 'Ville Opening Night 5:45 to 9 p.m. at the Bartlesville Downtown Depot, (Chamber of Commerce) 201 SW Keeler. Tree and Park Lighting, outdoor ice rink, food trucks, downtown merchant crawl, Movies in the Park, carriage rides, tot train rides, Presents with Perspective Advisors and free pics with Santa. Tickets are $12. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.bartlesvillechristmas.com/ or call 918-336-8708.

Friday, Dec. 1 through Tuesday, Jan. 2

Christmas in the 'Ville Skating Rink in Downtown Bartlesville, 201 SW Keller. Days and hours vary, go to https://www.bartlesvillechristmas.com for updates. Tickets are $12 per skater. Family skate reserved for 12 and under with parent or guardian 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15, public skate 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Bartlesville Annual Christmas Parade, hosted by Downtown Kiwanis 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Bartlesville starting on Frank Phillips Blvd. This year's theme is Christmas at the movies. Bring your chairs, blankets, family and friends and enjoy this annual event. To join the parade, create a holiday theme (No Santa Claus Entries) and compete to win 1st, 2nd or 3rd Place Recognition Awards. To apply, go to https://form.jotform.com/232355752225151.

Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Jarrett Farm Resort, 38009 Highway 75, Ramona. There will be singing and entertainment with Santa and Mrs. Claus! Tickets will include entertainment and a meal. $20/children (under 12), adults $25. For tickets, call 918-895-3276.

Milk and cookies with Santa from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Jarrett Farm Resort, 38009 Highway 75, Ramona. Enjoy the festivities of Christmas with us and have milk and cookies with Santa. Tickets are $5. For tickets, call 918-895-3276.

36th Annual Motorcycle Toy Run 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 3005 S.E. Frank Phillips Blvd. Riders and those coming to see the amazing bikes should bring new unwrapped toys for all ages to put in the Toy Run Truck. A free hot meal will be served to the riders at the end of the parade. Santa will be there on his sled, bring your kids and a camera. For more information or to order Toy Run T-shirts call or text Amber at 918-397-0135. T-shirts $15 cash or check. Proceeds from shirt sales go to purchase more toys. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/BartlesvilleMotorcycleToyRun.

Handel's Messiah, presented by the Bartlesville Chorale at 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams. A holiday tradition in town, experience this quintessential oratorio with a full orchestra and professional soloists. From the famous “Hallelujah” chorus to the beloved “For unto us a child is born,” every movement in Handel’s Messiah overflows with memorability and musical brilliance. Tickets are $15 to $30. For more information or tickets, call 918-337-2787.

Sunday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 31

Christmas Train Rides from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday in December including Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. The trackless train ride will be located across from Lowes, 2200 S E Adams Blvd. Holiday Christmas Train ride around Lee Lake hosted by Lee Lake Paddle Boats, a little pre-festive planning for the upcoming holidays. Tickets are $5 per rider; under 1 year of age free. The train is available for rental. For tickets or to reserve your own personal tour, call 918-213-9626.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas 7 p.m. at The Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Inspired by the Tony Award-nominated hit musical, Million Dollar Quartet, this holiday re-imagining once again brings together soon-to-be legends, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley for a musical holiday celebration featuring a nostalgic string of chart-topping favorites. Tickets are $15 to $46. For more information or tickets, call Elise Enterkin at 918-337-2787.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Jingle Paws Market benefiting WCSPCA at the Washington Park Mall, 2350 SE Washington Blvd. Shop vendor booths at the Jingle Paws Market featuring small businesses, crafters, artists, bakers and more. Free entry to the public. To sell your items as a vendor, call Jari at 918-336-1577. All proceeds from the vendor booth rentals will go directly to the shelter animals at the Washington County SPCA.

Dewey Christmas Parade and Santa at the Dewey Hotel. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Dewey at Don Tyler, East of Highway 75 and Santa will be at the hotel from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at 801 N Delaware St. This year's theme is "Out of This World Christmas". Let your imagination run wild. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy this wonderful event. For more information, call Cassie at City Hall at 918-534-2272.

Saturday, Dec. 16

East Cross Christmas Market 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at East Cross Church, 820 S Madison Blvd. Enjoy craft stalls, Christmas shopping and Christmas food stalls.

2023 Veterans Holiday Dinner 5 to 8 p.m. at The Crafty Candle Shoppe, 222 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. An annual event for all veterans and their families to join us for a hosted holiday meal, camaraderie and fellowship. Children will be provided with gifts, and if we are made aware of any special needs for the family we will do our very best to assist as we can. There is no cost to the Veteran families. Please RSVP so we can ensure ample food for all attending. To RSVP, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-veterans-holiday-dinner-tickets-743111194587 or call 918-727-0302.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Charles Billingsley's "It's Christmas Time Again" Free Concert starts at 6 p.m. at Bartlesville First Baptist Church, 405 S. Cherokee Ave.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Doggie Dash and Canine Carnival 3 p.m. located at 2400 SE Adams Blvd. Arrowhead Charities is proud to present the 4th Annual Arrowhead Doggie Dash, a celebration of pet health and happiness. Proceeds will go to aid in the fight to save animal lives through education, community support and healthy living. Join us for a fun-filled morning and to celebrate healthy living on 2 legs and 4. Beneficiaries of this year's Doggie Dash are WCSPCA and ARF.

