Looking for something to do in Bartlesville? We've got you covered

Saturday, Jan. 13

BINGO for Central middle School lunch balance payoff 8 p.m. at The Crafty Candle Shoppe, 222 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. Every Month we will pick a school and all monies received will go to that school to pay down/off school lunch debt. If we get more than 50 people that want to sign up, we will add another event for Jan. 15. $20 to play, $1 50/50. Give us some feedback on if you would like food and or snacks to purchase to raise more for the school. To give feedback and suggestions, 918-727-0302.

Monday, Jan. 15

Beginning Spanish Class 5 to 6 p.m. and Intermediate Spanish Class 6 to 7 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library (BLP), Meeting Room B, 600 S Johnstone Ave. These classes are free and open to the public. For more information, Call the BLP Literacy Service Office at 918-338-4179 or Ivonne Leap@ 918-338-4174.

Thursday, Jan 18

The Bartlesville Chapter of SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) will meet at 6:30 pm at the Bartlesville Public Library in Conference Room C. The agenda for the January meeting will include a short business meeting followed by an “Introduction to DNA Test Kits for Consumers” by Jay Janzen. For more information, go to www.bartlesville-sar.com.

Friday, Jan. 19

Osage County Predator Hunters Challenge 4 p.m. at the Pawhuska Elks Lodge #2542, 2542 Elks Lodge Dr., Pawhuska. Registration will be January 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. Free vendor booths are available. For more details on rules, regulations, and cost, call Chris at 918-933-1466 or message him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/466572862216548/.

Friday, Jan 19 through Monday, March 4

Angels of Pandora: An AI/Human Collaboration will run from Jan 19 through March 24 at the Price Towers, 510 S Dewey Ave. Join us for an opening reception Jan. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Join me as we unlock Pandora's box of possibilities that emerge when technology and human creativity intertwine. For more information, call Deshane Atkins at 918-336-1000.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Adult Glow Prom, a fundraiser for the Richard Kane YMCA 7 to 10 p.m. at the Richard Kane YMCA, 101 N Osage Ave. Come out for a night of radiant brilliance, attire that shimmers with a touch of neon sophistication, resplendent fluorescent gowns, dapper suits, and luminous accessories. Light snacks and drinks with an array of gourmet delights and a selection of your favorite beverages, along with specially crafted glow-themed cocktails. Live music by HYPNOTIK, photo booth, glow stations, raffle, and more. For more information or to buy tickets, go to https://www.rkymca.org/adult-prom.

Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21

Shooting-Performance Firearms training, 210- Competition Handgun Level One 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Guns of Glory, 402647 US Highway 60. Open to anyone with a current classification in IDPA or USPSA or approval from instructor. This course reinforces the techniques covered in the book "Your Competition Handgun Training Program." The program will take your shooting to the next level and is like nothing else available today. Formore information or to buy tickets, call 918-534-8758.

Monday, Jan. 22

Beginning Spanish Class 5 to 6 p.m. and Intermediate Spanish Class 6 to 7 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library (BLP), Meeting Room B, 600 S. Johnstone Ave. These classes are free and open to the public. For more information, Call the BLP Literacy Service Office at 918-338-4179 or Ivonne Leap@ 918-338-4174.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Grocery Giveaway, Bartlesville 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at City Church, City Church, 4222 SE Rice Creek Road and the Tri County Tech Business Development Center,1225 Virginia Short St., Pawhuska. Free groceries are provided first come, first served, one bag per family.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Bartlesville Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Oklahoma 10 a.m. at the at Richard Kane YMCA,101 N Osage Ave. The concept is simple: participants raise a minimum of $75 and take a dip into the frigid winter waters at one of 14 Plunge sites statewide. The more you raise, the more prizes you earn! But the Polar Plunge is so much more than that: It’s the kind of fun and thrilling event that one must experience to understand. For more information, to register, or give, go to https://www.classy.org/campaign/plunge-bartlesville-24/c543890 or call Jennifer Lightle at 918-481-1234.

Pack the Backpacks Bingo 5:30 p.m. at St Luke's Episcopal Church, 210 E. 9th St. Come join us for a fun filled evening of bingo, prizes, and yummy food. Tickets are $12 which covers admission and 10 bingo cards. All proceeds from bingo will go towards buying school supplies and backpacks.Tickets will be available at the door or you can call 918-331-6924.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Bartlesville Wedding Show 1 to 4 p.m. at The Refinery at the Johnstone-Sare Building, 100 SW Frank Phillips Blvd. Get ready to be inspired by the latest wedding trends and connect with talented vendors who can make your dream wedding a reality. Tickets are required. General admission is free. VIB tickets are $25. Very important bride (VIB) ticket holders receive a prize-filled swag bag, an extra entry in our grand prize drawing and admission to the show an hour before the general public. For more information, go to https://bartlesvilleweddings.com/.

Soup Sunday 1 to 2 p.m. at City Church, 4222 Rice Creek Road. This is a group for those 65+ to join with others for lunch at 1pm in the church lobby. Bring along a crockpot of soup, a salad, a dessert or just yourself. For more information, call 918-335-7777.

Monday, Jan. 29

Beginning Spanish Class 5 to 6 p.m. and Intermediate Spanish Class 6 to 7 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library (BLP), Meeting Room B, 600 S. Johnstone Ave. These classes are free and open to the public. For more information, Call the BLP Literacy Service Office at 918-338-4179 or Ivonne Leap@ 918-338-4174.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Broadway in Bartlesville presents: Mean Girls 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. The story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies. Single tickets range from $30.00 - $85.00. For more information, call 918-337-2787 or go to https://www.bartlesvillecenter.com/.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Mardi Gras is a community party benefiting Martha's Task 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at The Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. in downtown Bartlesville. Tickets are $40 featuring a festive Mardi Gras theme atmosphere, food, drinks, music and auction and raffle. Must be 21 years of age and older to attend. To purchase tickets, call 918-337-2787.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Johnstone Irregulars Book Club Meeting 6 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library, 600 S Johnstone Ave. The book club meets in the Literary Services Office on the 2nd floor of the library.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Empire Trio presented by Bartlesville Community Concert Association (BCCA) 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. From deliciously witty to incredibly moving, Empire Trio’s shows have it all; they breathe new life into familiar toe-tapping favorites with their unique and innovative arrangements. The trio has garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Tickets are $15 to $46. Free admission to students through high school with the purchase of an adult ticket and free admission for college students with valid school ID. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.bccamusic.org/ or call 918-337-2787.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Out of the Bachs, presented by Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra (BSO) 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. A concert proving the point that music by "Bach" can mean many things. Works ranging from small ensembles to large orchestra, and from the early 1700's to the late 1900's. Tickets are from $11 to $56. Free admission for students through high school with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information or to buy tickets, go tohttps://www.bartlesvillecenter.com/.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Hairspray, presented by Broadway in Bartlesville 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. It's 1962 Baltimore and 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad is out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show, to change the world, and win the hearts of America once again. Tickets are $30 to $85. For more information or to buy tickets, go tohttps://www.bartlesvillecenter.com/.

Saturday, Feb. 24

All That Jazz Fundraiser for Westside Community Center 6 to 11 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Get ready for a night filled with incredible music, toe-tapping rhythms, and unforgettable performances. Soulful music, good food, dancing and silent auction. Grab your family and friends for a swinging good time. Tickets are $100. Form ore information, call Chenin Patton at 918-336-6760.

Wild West Murder Mystery Dinner 7 to 10 p.m. at Frankie P's,319 1/2 Dewey Ave. Join us for another night of food, murders, and mysteries. Now let's go back to the Wild West. Tickets are $125. For more information, call Hannah Veach with The Eatery by 3 Kids & a Cake at 918-886-3893.

