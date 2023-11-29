Looking for something to do in Bartlesville? We've got you covered

Monday, Nov. 20 through Saturday, Dec. 30

Fantasy Land of Lights drive-through lights display from 6-10 p.m. at Johnstone Park, 200 N Cherokee Ave. Bartlesville’s Johnstone Park will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland. Drive through the picturesque park with your radio tuned to our holiday station as the red and green lights of our holiday displays twinkle on either side. Join us this Christmas season and experience the magic of one of Bartlesville’s favorite holiday traditions. Free, but donations are accepted.

Monday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Dec. 24

11th Annual Great Jingle Bell Treasure Hunt with the City of Bartlesville and Dewey. This is a winner-take-all hunt. Gifts/prizes are provided by local business sponsors. Official rules can be found on the event's Facebook page.

Through Dec. 31

The Woolaroc Retrospective Exhibit and Sale 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. This year’s exhibit will feature William Alther, Thomas Blackshear II, Tom Browning, Scott Burdick, Glenn Dean, Jane DeDecker, Ralph Oberg, Dan Ostermiller, Roseta Santiago, Mian Situ, & Daniel Sprick. For more information about the show, call 918-336-0307, ext.100.

Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 17

Woolaroc Wonderland of Lights 5 to 9 p.m. every Fri., Sat., and Sun. at the Woolarac Museum and Wildlife Preserve, 12 miles SW on Hwy 123 from US 60. All grounds and facilities will be open, including the 50,000 sq. ft. museum, animal barn, welcome center and cafe, and historic lodge where cookies and hot cocoa are available for purchase. You can also take a wagon ride through the main grounds. Admission to Wonderland of Lights is $7 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. Free for members and children 3 and under.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Yesterday Once More, The Sound of Karen Carpenter presented by BCCA from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Through a cavalcade of iconic classics, Joanne O"Brien illuminates the musical diversity, pop culture, and political climate of that time in history when the world first fell in love with the magical sound of Karen and Richard Carpenter. For more information, call 918-337-2787.

Friday, Dec. 1

2023 Great Futures Luncheon Youth of the Year at the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville, 401 S. Seminole Ave. This year, we will celebrate 69 years of serving the youth of Bartlesville. After a delicious meal, performances by our club members and hearing the yearly Club highlights, the Youth of the Year candidates are introduced and a winner is announced. Tickets are $25. for more information, go to bgcbville.ejoinme.org/Luncheon2023.

Christmas in the 'Ville Opening Night 5:45 to 9 p.m. at the Bartlesville Downtown Depot, (Chamber of Commerce) 201 SW Keeler. Tree and Park Lighting, outdoor ice rink, food trucks, downtown merchant crawl, Movies in the Park, carriage rides, tot train rides, Presents with Perspective Advisors and free pics with Santa. Tickets are $12. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.bartlesvillechristmas.com/ or call 918-336-8708.

Friday, Dec. 1 through Tuesday, Jan. 2

Christmas in the 'Ville Skating Rink in Downtown Bartlesville, 201 SW Keller. Days and hours vary, go to https://www.bartlesvillechristmas.com for updates. Tickets are $12 per skater. Family skate reserved for 12 and under with parent or guardian 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15, public skate 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Bartlesville Annual Christmas Parade, hosted by Downtown Kiwanis 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Bartlesville starting on Frank Phillips Blvd. This year's theme is Christmas at the movies. Bring your chairs, blankets, family and friends and enjoy this annual event. To join the parade, create a holiday theme (No Santa Claus Entries) and compete to win 1st, 2nd or 3rd Place Recognition Awards. To apply, go to https://form.jotform.com/232355752225151.

Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Jarrett Farm Resort, 38009 Highway 75, Ramona. There will be singing and entertainment with Santa and Mrs. Claus! Tickets will include entertainment and a meal. $20/children (under 12), adults $25. For tickets, call 918-895-3276.

Milk and cookies with Santa from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Jarrett Farm Resort, 38009 Highway 75, Ramona. Enjoy the festivities of Christmas with us and have milk and cookies with Santa. Tickets are $5. For tickets, call 918-895-3276.

36th Annual Motorcycle Toy Run 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 3005 S.E. Frank Phillips Blvd. Riders and those coming to see the amazing bikes should bring new unwrapped toys for all ages to put in the Toy Run Truck. A free hot meal will be served to the riders at the end of the parade. Santa will be there on his sled, bring your kids and a camera. For more information or to order Toy Run T-shirts call or text Amber at 918-397-0135. T-shirts $15 cash or check. Proceeds from shirt sales go to purchase more toys. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/BartlesvilleMotorcycleToyRun.

Handel's Messiah, presented by the Bartlesville Chorale at 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams. A holiday tradition in town, experience this quintessential oratorio with a full orchestra and professional soloists. From the famous “Hallelujah” chorus to the beloved “For unto us a child is born,” every movement in Handel’s Messiah overflows with memorability and musical brilliance. Tickets are $15 to $30. For more information or tickets, call 918-337-2787.

Sunday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 31

Christmas Train Rides from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday in December including Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. The trackless train ride will be located across from Lowes, 2200 S E Adams Blvd. Holiday Christmas Train ride around Lee Lake hosted by Lee Lake Paddle Boats, a little pre-festive planning for the upcoming holidays. Tickets are $5 per rider; under 1 year of age free. The train is available for rental. For tickets or to reserve your own personal tour, call 918-213-9626.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Caroling and Cookies is a fun-filled holiday event at Bartlesville First Baptist Church at 6 p.m. It’s free and open to everyone. It begins with a sing-along of Christmas carols played by the Joyful Strings, a folk orchestra of uniquely talented adults and homeschoolers playing violins, guitars, mountain and hammered dulcimers, banjos and ukuleles. As the carolers sing, baked goods entered in a Christmas cookie decorating contest, also open to the public, will be judged. There are three categories: Pre-K to 6th Grade (creativity); 7th to 12 Grade (originality); Adults (overall impression). Cookies may be baked or store-bought but decorated by contestant only. Prizes include a variety of musical instruments including two guitars, a cello, a banjo, four ukuleles, a violin, a melodeon or a half-size violin. To enter register at my BFBC.org\cookies. The deadline is December 1.

Monday, Dec. 4

Bartlesville Astronomy Club meets at 7 p.m. in Bartlesville Public Library's meeting room C. Topic is "An Upcoming Year's Worth of Meteor Showers". Visitors welcome.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. at the citadel, 101 N. Bucy. A brief social time will precede the 10:30 a.m. business meeting. A Christmas luncheon will follow the meeting. The auxiliary is a volunteer organization that helps support the various social programs of the Salvation Army and is open to all area women.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas 7 p.m. at The Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Inspired by the Tony Award-nominated hit musical, Million Dollar Quartet, this holiday re-imagining once again brings together soon-to-be legends, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley for a musical holiday celebration featuring a nostalgic string of chart-topping favorites. Tickets are $15 to $46. For more information or tickets, call Elise Enterkin at 918-337-2787.

The Bartlesville Chapter DAR will host a Christmas gathering beginning at noon at the Neighborhood Connection at 6th and Shawnee in Bartlesville. The Ad Lib Singers directed by Janis Wright will bring music for the season. Members are to bring finger foods and arrive by noon. Music will begin between 12:30-1 p.m. Business meeting will follow and all members and visitors are welcome. Wreaths Across America will be discussed as the ceremony will be held at White Rose Cemetery, Bartlesville, on December 16th, at 11 a.m. in the mausoleum. The community is invited to attend. Questions: Call 918-333-9439 and ask for Donna Copeland

Saturday, Dec. 9

Jingle Paws Market benefiting WCSPCA at the Washington Park Mall, 2350 SE Washington Blvd. Shop vendor booths at the Jingle Paws Market featuring small businesses, crafters, artists, bakers and more. Free entry to the public. To sell your items as a vendor, call Jari at 918-336-1577. All proceeds from the vendor booth rentals will go directly to the shelter animals at the Washington County SPCA.

Dewey Christmas Parade and Santa at the Dewey Hotel. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Dewey at Don Tyler, East of Highway 75 and Santa will be at the hotel from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at 801 N Delaware St. This year's theme is "Out of This World Christmas". Let your imagination run wild. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy this wonderful event. For more information, call Cassie at City Hall at 918-534-2272.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Animal Rescue Foundation's (ARF) Holiday Open House will be held from 2-4 p.m. at ARF, 399519 US 60. Enjoy light refreshments and visit our rescues available for adoption. ARF's holiday wish list can be found in event info at arfok.org.

Saturday, Dec. 16

2023 Veterans Holiday Dinner 5 to 8 p.m. at The Crafty Candle Shoppe, 222 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. An annual event for all veterans and their families to join us for a hosted holiday meal, camaraderie and fellowship. Children will be provided with gifts, and if we are made aware of any special needs for the family we will do our very best to assist as we can. There is no cost to the Veteran families. Please RSVP so we can ensure ample food for all attending. To RSVP, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-veterans-holiday-dinner-tickets-743111194587 or call 918-727-0302.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Charles Billingsley's "It's Christmas Time Again" Free Concert starts at 6 p.m. at Bartlesville First Baptist Church, 405 S. Cherokee Ave.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Doggie Dash and Canine Carnival 3 p.m. located at 2400 SE Adams Blvd. Arrowhead Charities is proud to present the 4th Annual Arrowhead Doggie Dash, a celebration of pet health and happiness. Proceeds will go to aid in the fight to save animal lives through education, community support and healthy living. Join us for a fun-filled morning and to celebrate healthy living on 2 legs and 4. Beneficiaries of this year's Doggie Dash are WCSPCA and ARF.

