Looking for something to do in Bartlesville? We've got you covered

Through Dec. 17

Woolaroc Wonderland of Lights 5 to 9 p.m. every Fri., Sat., and Sun. at the Woolarac Museum and Wildlife Preserve, 12 miles SW on Hwy 123 from US 60. All grounds and facilities will be open, including the 50,000 sq. ft. museum, animal barn, welcome center and cafe, and historic lodge where cookies and hot cocoa are available for purchase. You can also take a wagon ride through the main grounds. Admission to Wonderland of Lights is $7 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. Free for members and children 3 and under.

Through Dec. 24

11th Annual Great Jingle Bell Treasure Hunt with the City of Bartlesville and Dewey. This is a winner-take-all hunt. Gifts/prizes are provided by local business sponsors. Official rules can be found at https://www.facebook.com/100057421750328.

Through Dec. 30

Fantasy Land of Lights drive-through lights display from 6-10 p.m. at Johnstone Park, 200 N Cherokee Ave. Bartlesville’s Johnstone Park will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland. Drive through the picturesque park with your radio tuned to our holiday station as the red and green lights of our holiday displays twinkle on either side. Join us this Christmas season and experience the magic of one of Bartlesville’s favorite holiday traditions. Free, but donations are accepted.

Through Dec. 31

The Woolaroc Retrospective Exhibit and Sale 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. This year’s exhibit will feature William Alther, Thomas Blackshear II, Tom Browning, Scott Burdick, Glenn Dean, Jane DeDecker, Ralph Oberg, Dan Ostermiller, Roseta Santiago, Mian Situ, & Daniel Sprick. For more information about the show, call 918-336-0307, ext.100.

Christmas Train Rides from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday in December including Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. The trackless train ride will be located across from Lowes, 2200 S E Adams Blvd. Holiday Christmas Train ride around Lee Lake hosted by Lee Lake Paddle Boats, a little pre-festive planning for the upcoming holidays. Tickets are $5 per rider; under 1 year of age free. The train is available for rental. For tickets or to reserve your own personal tour, call 918-213-9626.

Through Jan. 2

Christmas in the 'Ville Skating Rink in Downtown Bartlesville, 201 SW Keller. Days and hours vary, go to https://www.bartlesvillechristmas.com for updates. Tickets are $12 per skater. Family skate reserved for 12 and under with parent or guardian 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15, public skate 6 to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas 7 p.m. at The Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Inspired by the Tony Award-nominated hit musical, Million Dollar Quartet, this holiday re-imagining once again brings together soon-to-be legends, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley for a musical holiday celebration featuring a nostalgic string of chart-topping favorites. Tickets are $15 to $46. For more information or tickets, call Elise Enterkin at 918-337-2787.

The Bartlesville Chapter DAR will host a Christmas gathering beginning at noon at the Neighborhood Connection at 6th and Shawnee in Bartlesville. The Ad Lib Singers directed by Janis Wright will bring music for the season. Members are to bring finger foods and arrive by noon. Music will begin between 12:30-1 p.m. Business meeting will follow and all members and visitors are welcome. Wreaths Across America will be discussed as the ceremony will be held at White Rose Cemetery, Bartlesville, on December 16th, at 11 a.m. in the mausoleum. The community is invited to attend. Questions: Call 918-333-9439 and ask for Donna Copeland.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Ochelata Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. down Main Street. Beginning at 3 p.m., the American Legion will host games, a bake sale and a chance to meet with Santa and get a photo with him in the new building, 111 N Ochelata St. There will be a 50 cent gift table for children. The indoor event will close at 5:30 p.m. for the parade and then reopen afterward.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Jingle Paws Market benefiting WCSPCA at the Washington Park Mall, 2350 SE Washington Blvd. Shop vendor booths at the Jingle Paws Market featuring small businesses, crafters, artists, bakers and more. Free entry to the public. To sell your items as a vendor, call Jari at 918-336-1577. All proceeds from the vendor booth rentals will go directly to the shelter animals at the Washington County SPCA.

Dewey Christmas Parade and Santa at the Dewey Hotel. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Dewey at Don Tyler, East of Highway 75 and Santa will be at the hotel from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at 801 N Delaware St. This year's theme is "Out of This World Christmas". Let your imagination run wild. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy this wonderful event. For more information, call Cassie at City Hall at 918-534-2272.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Animal Rescue Foundation's (ARF) Holiday Open House will be held from 2-4 p.m. at ARF, 399519 US 60. Enjoy light refreshments and visit our rescues available for adoption. ARF's holiday wish list can be found in event info at arfok.org.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Live Music at the Price Tower 8 to 10 p.m., 510 S Dewey Ave. Dustin Pittsley, John Fulbright, Jesse Aycock, and Beau Roberson are gearing up to create an electrifying event that promises an evening filled with rhythm, soul, and pure musical bliss. Price Tower Bar will be open and there will be a $20 cover charge at the door.

Saturday, Dec. 16

2023 Veterans Holiday Dinner 5 to 8 p.m. at The Crafty Candle Shoppe, 222 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. An annual event for all veterans and their families to join us for a hosted holiday meal, camaraderie and fellowship. Children will be provided with gifts, and if we are made aware of any special needs for the family we will do our very best to assist as we can. There is no cost to the Veteran families. Please RSVP so we can ensure ample food for all attending. To RSVP, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-veterans-holiday-dinner-tickets-743111194587 or call 918-727-0302.

Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17

Bartlesville Civic Ballet performs Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17. Enhance your holiday season by joining us for this timeless holiday tradition. tickets are sold exclusively through the Bartlesville Community Center. Tickets are $20 to $30, this price includes a $6 handling fee added to each ticket. For ticketing questions, call 918-337- 2787.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Charles Billingsley's "It's Christmas Time Again" Free Concert starts at 6 p.m. at Bartlesville First Baptist Church, 405 S. Cherokee Ave.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Story Time with Santa noon to 2 p.m. at the Bartlesville Area History Museum, 401 S Johnstone Ave., 5th floor. Santa will read a story and tell kids about his Christmas plans. Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance and will have a special craft for the kids. There will be a holiday-themed coloring station for little ones to enjoy, refreshments, and candy canes. For more information, call 918-338-4290.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Doggie Dash and Canine Carnival 3 p.m. located at 2400 SE Adams Blvd. Arrowhead Charities is proud to present the 4th Annual Arrowhead Doggie Dash, a celebration of pet health and happiness. Proceeds will go to aid in the fight to save animal lives through education, community support and healthy living. Join us for a fun-filled morning and to celebrate healthy living on 2 legs and 4. Beneficiaries of this year's Doggie Dash are WCSPCA and ARF.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Adult Glow Prom, a fundraiser for the Richard Kane YMCA 7 to 10 p.m. at the Richard Kane YMCA, 101 N. Osage Ave. Come out for a night of radiant brilliance, attire that shimmers with a touch of neon sophistication, resplendent fluorescent gowns, dapper suits, and luminous accessories. Light snacks and drinks with an array of gourmet delights and a selection of your favorite beverages, along with specially crafted glow-themed cocktails. Live music by HYPNOTIK, photo booth, glow stations, raffle, and more. For more information or to buy tickets, go to https://www.rkymca.org/adult-prom.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Bartlesville Wedding Show 1 to 4 p.m. at the Johnstone Sare Building,100 Southwest Frank Phillips Blvd. Get ready to be inspired by the latest wedding trends and connect with talented vendors who can make your dream wedding a reality. for tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bartlesville-wedding-show-tickets-758830040077.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Bartlesville Calendar for Dec. 6