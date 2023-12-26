Looking for something to do in Bartlesville? We've got you covered

Through Dec. 30

Fantasy Land of Lights drive-through lights display from 6-10 p.m. at Johnstone Park, 200 N Cherokee Ave. Bartlesville’s Johnstone Park will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland. Drive through the picturesque park with your radio tuned to our holiday station as the red and green lights of our holiday displays twinkle on either side. Join us this Christmas season and experience the magic of one of Bartlesville’s favorite holiday traditions. Free, but donations are accepted.

Through Dec. 31

The Woolaroc Retrospective Exhibit and Sale 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. This year’s exhibit will feature William Alther, Thomas Blackshear II, Tom Browning, Scott Burdick, Glenn Dean, Jane DeDecker, Ralph Oberg, Dan Ostermiller, Roseta Santiago, Mian Situ, & Daniel Sprick. For more information about the show, call 918-336-0307, ext.100.

Christmas Train Rides from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday in December including Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. The trackless train ride will be located across from Lowes, 2200 SE Adams Blvd. Holiday Christmas Train ride around Lee Lake hosted by Lee Lake Paddle Boats, a little pre-festive planning for the upcoming holidays. Tickets are $5 per rider; under 1 year of age free. The train is available for rental. For tickets or to reserve your own personal tour, call 918-213-9626.

Through Jan. 2

Christmas in the 'Ville Skating Rink in Downtown Bartlesville, 201 SW Keller. Days and hours vary, go to https://www.bartlesvillechristmas.com for updates. Tickets are $12 per skater. Family skate reserved for 12 and under with parent or guardian 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15, public skate 6 to 9 p.m

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Doggie Dash and Canine Carnival 3 p.m. located at 2400 SE Adams Blvd. Arrowhead Charities is proud to present the 4th Annual Arrowhead Doggie Dash, a celebration of pet health and happiness. Proceeds will go to aid in the fight to save animal lives through education, community support and healthy living. Join us for a fun-filled morning and to celebrate healthy living on 2 legs and 4. Beneficiaries of this year's Doggie Dash are WCSPCA and ARF.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Olive Drop at the Price Tower 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at 510 Dewey Ave. Immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening featuring the soulful rhythms of The Mike Cameron Jazz Collective with special guest, Ashlee Elmore, delectable small bites provided by Restaurant Cicada, a sparkling champagne toast, and the fun tradition of the Olive drop at the stroke of midnight. Tickets for the celebration are $35 per person, promising an enchanting experience to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new. Dinner reservations are not part of the admission ticket and must be made through Restaurant Cicada at 918-907-1865. Dinner will be served 5 pm to 9 pm. For more information, call 918-336-1000.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Johnstone Irregulars Book Club Meeting 6 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library, 600 S Johnstone Ave. The book club meets in the Literary Services Office on the 2nd floor of the library.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Bartlesville Astronomy Club meets at 7 p.m. in Bartlesville Public Library meeting room C. 600 S Johnstone Ave. Topic is "Viewing the 2023 Solar Eclipse in Bortle 1 Skies". Visitors welcome.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Masonic Lodge Benefit Breakfast for The Journey Home 7 to 11 a.m., 610 N Washington Blvd. Come support The Journey Home and learn what we have planned to celebrate our 10 year anniversary happening in 2024. If you would like us to come to your office to sell tickets we would be happy to schedule that. Tickets are on sale at Journey Home for $9. For more information, go to http://www.thejourneyhomeok.com or call 918-876-4184.

History and Haunts at the Dewey Hotel 8 to 10 p.m. at the Dewey Hotel, 801 N Delaware St. Dewey. Spend an evening at the Dewey Hotel. They will go over some of the hotel’s unique histories and take a lantern guided small group tour. You will go into some of the rooms, usually blocked off access to guests. Each journey will be unique, as you can never predict what our fellow specters will do during the tour, or what you might hear or see.

Monday, Jan. 8

Beginning Spanish Class 5 to 6 p.m. and Intermediate Spanish Class 6 to 7 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library (BLP), Meeting Room B, 600 S Johnstone Ave. These classes are free and open to the public. For more information, Call the BLP Literacy Service Office at 918-338-4179 or Ivonne Leap@ 918-338-4174.

Friday, Jan. 12

Jubilee Quilters Guild meeting, program, and workshop 9;30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1109 N Delaware Street, Dewey. Laura Piland of Slice of Pi Quilts - A quilter, pattern designer, and former math teacher Program: “Try Something New” Trunk Show ½ Day Afternoon Workshop: Exploding Heart Pattern. for more information, email jubileequiltersguild@gmail.com.

Saturday, Jan. 13

BINGO for Central middle School lunch balance payoff 8 p.m. at The Crafty Candle Shoppe, 222 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. Every Month we will pick a school and all monies received will go to that school to pay down/off school lunch debt. If we get more than 50 people that want to sign up, we will add another event for Jan. 15. $20 to play, $1 50/50. Give us some feedback on if you would like food and or snacks to purchase to raise more for the school. To give feedback and suggestions, 918-727-0302.

Monday, Jan. 15

Friday, Jan. 19

Osage County Predator Hunters Challenge 4 p.m. at the Pawhuska Elks Lodge #2542, 2542 Elks Lodge Dr., Pawhuska. Registration will be January 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. Free vendor booths are available. For more details on rules, regulations, and cost, call Chris at 918-933-1466 or message him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/466572862216548/.

Friday, Jan 19 through Monday, March 4

Angels of Pandora: An AI/Human Collaboration will run from Jan 19 through March 24 at the Price Towers, 510 S Dewey Ave. Join us for an opening reception Jan. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Join me as we unlock Pandora's box of possibilities that emerge when technology and human creativity intertwine. For more information, call Deshane Atkins at 918-336-1000.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Adult Glow Prom, a fundraiser for the Richard Kane YMCA 7 to 10 p.m. at the Richard Kane YMCA, 101 N Osage Ave. Come out for a night of radiant brilliance, attire that shimmers with a touch of neon sophistication, resplendent fluorescent gowns, dapper suits, and luminous accessories. Light snacks and drinks with an array of gourmet delights and a selection of your favorite beverages, along with specially crafted glow-themed cocktails. Live music by HYPNOTIK, photo booth, glow stations, raffle, and more. For more information or to buy tickets, go to https://www.rkymca.org/adult-prom.

Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21

Shooting-Performance Firearms training, 210- Competition Handgun Level One 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Guns of Glory, 402647 US Highway 60. Open to anyone with a current classification in IDPA or USPSA or approval from instructor. This course reinforces the techniques covered in the book "Your Competition Handgun Training Program." The program will take your shooting to the next level and is like nothing else available today. Formore information or to buy tickets, call 918-534-8758.

Monday, Jan. 22

Sunday, Jan. 28

Bartlesville Wedding Show 1 to 4 p.m. at The Refinery at the Johnstone-Sare Building, 100 SW Frank Phillips Blvd. Get ready to be inspired by the latest wedding trends and connect with talented vendors who can make your dream wedding a reality. Tickets are required. General admission is free. VIB tickets are $25. Very important bride (VIB) ticket holders receive a prize-filled swag bag, an extra entry in our grand prize drawing and admission to the show an hour before the general public. For more information, go to https://bartlesvilleweddings.com/.

Monday, Jan. 29

Thursday, Feb. 1

Broadway in Bartlesville presents: Mean Girls 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. The story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies. Single tickets range from $30.00 - $85.00. For more information, call 918-337-2787 or go to https://www.bartlesvillecenter.com/.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Johnstone Irregulars Book Club Meeting 6 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library, 600 S Johnstone Ave. The book club meets in the Literary Services Office on the 2nd floor of the library.

