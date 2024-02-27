Looking for spring break flights from Asheville? Check out these AVL Allegiant nonstops

ASHEVILLE – Whether you're a college student, a teacher, or just someone ready a change of scenery, now is a good time to be looking for spring break destinations. Allegiant Airlines offers several low-cost options for one-way fares to popular nonstops, including Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, for as low as $79, or Phoenix for as low as $59.

Even as Allegiant offers direct flights from Asheville to nearly 20 cities across country, there are a few other airline options to consider, though the destinations are limited. A one-way flight to Miami on American Airlines on March 10 goes for $408, while a one-way trip to Denver on the same day aboard United Airlines goes for $410. At these prices the Allegiant flights out of Asheville Regional Airport are relative bargains.

Still, the nuisances that may make budget fares look attractive are not always worth the hassle. Budget airlines' “a la carte” model can add up for items like booking a seat, for example, and if a flight gets canceled there is often a higher chance of not being able to rebook on another flight that same day.

Allegiant flies direct from the Asheville Regional Airport to the following destinations:

Allegiant's direct flights from AVL over spring break:

Austin, Texas

Baltimore

Boston

Chicago

Denver

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Houston

Key West, Florida

Las Vegas

Minneapolis

Orlando/Sanford, Florida

Pheonix

Punta Gorda, Florida

Sarasota, Florida

St. Pete/Clearwater, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida

Spring Break Dates:

UNC Asheville: March 12-16

Warren Wilson College: March 5-9

Western Carolina College: March 4-8

Mars Hill University: March 11-15

Asheville City Schools: April 1-5

Buncombe County Schools: April 1-5

