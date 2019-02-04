If you are looking for a new spring handbag, let this Coach purse be the one

While it may only be the first week of February, spring will be here before we know it -- after all, it's going to be an early spring!

And with nothing but pastels on the brain, we are currently obsessed with all of the new arrivals over at Coach. From smaller day bags to larger catch-alls, you can't go wrong investing in a leather bag from a well-known brand that is made to withstand the test of time.

Our favorite bag out of the new lot? The Parker With Ombre Quilting takes the cake in our eyes. We can't get enough of the playful black bag that is perfect for the spring season thanks to its pastel rainbow ombre stripes -- but don't worry, the dark hardware keeps the bag from feeling too saccharine. Shop the Parker and more new arrivals from Coach in the gallery above!