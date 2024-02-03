Looking for work in Stanislaus? These California jobs pay from $16 an hour to $12K a month

California is hiring in Stanislaus County in departments including Caltrans and Parks and Recreation. Some positions pay up to $12,200 per month.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Each position has specific requirements, which are linked.

Here are five available jobs posted on CalCareers, the state’s jobs website, that are in Stanislaus County. The positions were posted in the past 30 days, as of Friday:

Caltrans equipment operator | Permanent intermittent

Work location: Modesto

Department: Transportation

Salary: $4,741 to $5,720 per month

The Caltrans equipment operator performs work related to highway maintenance, structures maintenance, construction and landscape maintenance.

The application closes Feb. 19.

Fish and wildlife scientific aid | Non-tenured intermittent

Work location: Hills Ferry Barrier, Merced River Ranch, La Grange Field Office and Shop

Department: Fish and Wildlife

Salary: $16.07 to $19.07 per hour

The fish and wildlife scientific aid cleans and monitors the Hills Ferry Barrier, maintains and repairs equipment on the Merced River Ranch and assists in daily maintenance and management tasks for the La Grange Field Office and Shop.

The application closes Feb. 14.

Senior vocational rehabilitation counselor | Permanent full-time

Work location: Modesto

Department: Rehabilitation

Salary: $5,086 to $7,311 per month

The senior vocational rehabilitation counselor determines vocational rehabilitation eligibility and priority for services.

The application closes Feb. 4.

Supervising veterinarian | Permanent full-time

Work location: Stanislaus County

Department: Food & Agriculture

Salary: $9,851 to $12,286 per month

The supervising veterinarian will manage livestock disease prevention and activities.

The application will close once the position is filled.

Tree maintenance worker | Permanent full-time

Work location: Modesto

Department: Transportation

Salary: $4,728 to $5,695 per month

The tree maintenance worker will trim, shape and remove trees, and applies pesticides along transportation facility rights-of-way and within in state facilities.

The application closes Feb. 12.

