Looking for work in Stanislaus County? These state jobs pay up to $15,000 a month

California is hiring in Stanislaus County, and open jobs pay up to $15,000 a month.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Each position has specific requirements, which are linked.

Want to stand out when applying for California state jobs? Your guide to these departments

Here are four available jobs posted on CalCareers, the state’s jobs website, that are in Stanislaus County. The positions were posted in the past 30 days, as of Wednesday.

Agriculture program supervisor | Permanent full-time

Work location: Stanislaus County

Department: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Salary: $6,109 to $7,582 per month

The agriculture program supervisor is responsible for the overall administration of the state Bureau of Livestock Identification, which protects cattle owners in California against loss of animals by theft, straying or misappropriation.

The application period will remain open until filled, and there are internal cut-off dates monthly.

Attorney, Cal/OSHA | Permanent full-time

Work location: 4206 Technology Drive, Suite 3, Modesto

Department: California Department of Industrial Relations

Salary: $11,644 to $14,954 per month

The attorney represents the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health in a wide range of legal issues handled by the DOSH legal unit.

The application period closes Saturday.

Caltrans equipment operator | Permanent full-time

Work location: Modesto

Department: Caltrans

Salary: $4,741 to $5,720 per month

The Caltrans equipment operator performs work related to highway maintenance, structures maintenance, construction and landscape maintenance.

The application period closes Monday.

Senior park aide | Seasonal

Work location: Dos Rios Ranch

Department: California State Parks

Salary: $17.49 to $19.32 per hour

The senior park aide will prepare reports and documents in support of new park operations, answer questions from the public and coordinate housekeeping or other logistics for new park operations.

The application period closes Jan. 15.

What do you want to know about life in Modesto? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@modbee.com.