Looking for work in Stanislaus County? These state jobs pay up to $15,000 a month

Dominique Williams
·2 min read

California is hiring in Stanislaus County, and open jobs pay up to $15,000 a month.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Each position has specific requirements, which are linked.

Here are four available jobs posted on CalCareers, the state’s jobs website, that are in Stanislaus County. The positions were posted in the past 30 days, as of Wednesday.

Agriculture program supervisor | Permanent full-time

  • Work location: Stanislaus County

  • Department: California Department of Food and Agriculture

  • Salary: $6,109 to $7,582 per month

The agriculture program supervisor is responsible for the overall administration of the state Bureau of Livestock Identification, which protects cattle owners in California against loss of animals by theft, straying or misappropriation.

The application period will remain open until filled, and there are internal cut-off dates monthly.

Attorney, Cal/OSHA | Permanent full-time

  • Work location: 4206 Technology Drive, Suite 3, Modesto

  • Department: California Department of Industrial Relations

  • Salary: $11,644 to $14,954 per month

The attorney represents the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health in a wide range of legal issues handled by the DOSH legal unit.

The application period closes Saturday.

Caltrans equipment operator | Permanent full-time

  • Work location: Modesto

  • Department: Caltrans

  • Salary: $4,741 to $5,720 per month

The Caltrans equipment operator performs work related to highway maintenance, structures maintenance, construction and landscape maintenance.

The application period closes Monday.

Senior park aide | Seasonal

  • Work location: Dos Rios Ranch

  • Department: California State Parks

  • Salary: $17.49 to $19.32 per hour

The senior park aide will prepare reports and documents in support of new park operations, answer questions from the public and coordinate housekeeping or other logistics for new park operations.

The application period closes Jan. 15.

