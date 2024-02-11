Looking to start your own food business? Extension office has a course for you

In my previous career I worked in research and development for a food company. I was part of several different teams of product developers during my years at Abbott Nutrition.

We were regular Clark W. Griswolds, working on all kinds of products. Though I never personally worked on a non-nutritive cereal varnish. We had one goal in mind − launch a successful product that would meet customer needs.

Now my former world and current world have collided. I am in the midst of launching a new product. But this time it is not a food. It is an educational product about launching a food business. It has been a labor of love for the past year with five other dedicated professionals from Ohio State University Extension.

Food Business Central is an online, self-paced course that equips food entrepreneurs with knowledge and strategies to launch a successful farm-raised or home-based food business in Ohio.

It is designed for anyone wanting to start a business making and selling packaged food products. Whether you're a farmer looking for value-added opportunities for crops you've grown or livestock you've raised, a baker ready to sell your home-baked goods or an entrepreneur aiming to use local agricultural products to make value-added foods, this course will help guide you.

Navigating food regulations, establishing a new business and applying best practices for food safety can be challenges for food entrepreneurs. This course is designed to serve as a centralized hub to connect you to information and resources regarding all types of food products you might want to make and sell.

Most new food and beverage products fail in their first year of launch in grocery stores. Depending on the source of data collection and analysis, the failure rate varies from 50% to upwards of 85%. Those statistics can be intimidating, but having a thoughtful plan in place can set you on a course for better success.

Throughout the course, participants will build their business action plan. This contains key questions with considerations to explore and actions to take on their journey to start a food business. This action plan gives food entrepreneurs answers they need to complete a business plan with help from their local small business development center. Upon finishing the course, participants will receive a certificate of completion. The cost of the course is $25 and registration is at go.osu.edu/foodbusinesscentral.

This new online course is the result of a grant that we received through North Central Extension Risk Management Education. They fund projects to help farmers and ranchers to effectively manage risk in their operations. This is funded by the United State Department of Agriculture through the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The total grant was $37,000 and about 40% of that came directly to Coshocton County OSU Extension for my time developing and directing the efforts on this course.

If you would like to learn more about selling cottage foods, meat or eggs at the Coshocton Farmers Market or from another location like your farm, join me for an upcoming local in-person workshop. The selling cottage foods workshop is at 6:30 p.m. March 14 in Room 145 of the Coshocton County Services Building, 724 S. Seventh St. The selling meat and eggs workshop is at 6:30 p.m. March 19 in Room B100 of the county services building. Register for the free classes by calling the local extension office at 740-622-2265.

Today, I will leave you with this quote from Nido Qubein: “Your present circumstances don't determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start.”

Emily Marrison is an OSU Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Educator and may be reached at 740-622-2265.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Extension office offers new online course for home food entrepreneurs