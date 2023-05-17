Looking for summer work or a career? Find it at this Fort Worth outlet mall job fair

Calling all Fort Worth job seekers!

On Saturday, May 27, job seekers are invited to attend a community job fair at the Tanger Outlets Fort Worth.

From 12 to 3 p.m., more than 25 stores and several area businesses will be hiring for full-time and part-time roles. Attendees can visit with local businesses in the community and learn more about their services and available job opportunities.

These include brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, American Eagle, Levi’s and Vera Bradley. Others hiring at the job fair will be U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Thrivent, Hawaiian Falls, Club Z! In-Home Tutoring, Sunny Side of the Street Pediatric Dentistry and Gymboree Play & Music Southlake.

There will be open positions in sales, merchandising, stocking, administrative, customer service, food and beverage service, security, accounting/finance and warehouse/light industrial. Click here to preview the jobs.

Hiring and information tables will be stationed throughout the center at 15853 N Fwy. Check in at Shopper Services, located near Tommy Hilfiger, for a list of participating stores and businesses and a map showing their locations. Bring a resume, dress professionally and be prepared for on-site interviews. At the event, attendees can enjoy a variety of sweet and savory food trucks.

If your business is hiring and you’d like to participate in the community job fair, email Holly.Conner@tangeroutlets.com. Metroport Chamber and Keller Chamber members receive $100 off activation.

Here are the retailers and businesses participating in the community job fair:

Retailers

American Eagle

Aerie

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

Bare Arms Trading Co.

Brooks Brothers

Carter’s

Children’s Place

Claire’s

Cole Haan

Crocs

Famous Footwear

Kate Spade New York

Levi’s

Old Navy

OshKosh B’gosh

Pepper Palace

Polo Ralph Lauren

Sunglass Hut

Tommy Hilfiger

Vera Bradley

Businesses