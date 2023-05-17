Looking for summer work or a career? Find it at this Fort Worth outlet mall job fair
Calling all Fort Worth job seekers!
On Saturday, May 27, job seekers are invited to attend a community job fair at the Tanger Outlets Fort Worth.
From 12 to 3 p.m., more than 25 stores and several area businesses will be hiring for full-time and part-time roles. Attendees can visit with local businesses in the community and learn more about their services and available job opportunities.
These include brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, American Eagle, Levi’s and Vera Bradley. Others hiring at the job fair will be U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Thrivent, Hawaiian Falls, Club Z! In-Home Tutoring, Sunny Side of the Street Pediatric Dentistry and Gymboree Play & Music Southlake.
There will be open positions in sales, merchandising, stocking, administrative, customer service, food and beverage service, security, accounting/finance and warehouse/light industrial. Click here to preview the jobs.
Hiring and information tables will be stationed throughout the center at 15853 N Fwy. Check in at Shopper Services, located near Tommy Hilfiger, for a list of participating stores and businesses and a map showing their locations. Bring a resume, dress professionally and be prepared for on-site interviews. At the event, attendees can enjoy a variety of sweet and savory food trucks.
If your business is hiring and you’d like to participate in the community job fair, email Holly.Conner@tangeroutlets.com. Metroport Chamber and Keller Chamber members receive $100 off activation.
Here are the retailers and businesses participating in the community job fair:
Retailers
American Eagle
Aerie
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels
Bare Arms Trading Co.
Brooks Brothers
Carter’s
Children’s Place
Claire’s
Cole Haan
Crocs
Famous Footwear
Kate Spade New York
Levi’s
Old Navy
OshKosh B’gosh
Pepper Palace
Polo Ralph Lauren
Sunglass Hut
Tommy Hilfiger
Vera Bradley
Businesses
Thrivent
U.S. Customs & Border Protection
Cracker Barrel
Hawaiian Falls Roanoke
Hawk 3 Construction
Ubiquity Management
Club Z! In-Home Tutoring
Sunny Side of the Street Pediatric Dentistry
Gymboree Play & Music of Southlake
The Driveway Company