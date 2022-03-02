Looking for a summer job? Worlds of Fun is hiring for more than 3,000 positions

Worlds of Fun, Kansas City’s premier amusement park, is set to open on April 30, and in preparation for opening day, they’re hiring. The park has more than 3,000 seasonal positions available to fill before it opens.

Worlds of Fun is hiring for people ages 16 and up for a variety of full and part-time jobs, such as:

Costume builders and performers

EMTs and paramedics

Restaurant and food service workers

Lifeguards

Ride operations

Security

The pay for each position ranges from $14-17. If you’re interested, you can apply on their website here. Some perks of working here include:

Discounts on merchandise

Free meals

Free admission to Worlds of Fun and other amusement parks under Cedar Fair’s brand

Worlds of Fun is also hosting in-person hiring events for interested applicants.

They’re planned from 2 to 6 p.m. on March 5 at Worlds of Fun and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 12 at Winnetonka High School.