Looking At Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) From All Angles

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of SNDX, it is a company with strong financial health as well as a excellent future outlook.

Flawless balance sheet with high growth potential

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than SNDX, with its expected earnings growth of 27%. The optimistic bottom-line growth is supported by a similarly outstanding revenue growth over the same time period, which indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. SNDX's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that SNDX has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Looking at SNDX's capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. SNDX has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

