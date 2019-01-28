Looking At Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) From All Angles

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of SYY, it is a notable dividend payer with a an impressive history of delivering benchmark-beating performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Sysco here.

Established dividend payer with proven track record





NYSE:SYY Income Statement Export January 28th 19 More

SYY is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

NYSE:SYY Historical Dividend Yield January 28th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Sysco, I’ve put together three essential aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SYY’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SYY’s outlook. Financial Health: Are SYY’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of SYY? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



