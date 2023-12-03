Looking Out: The tales we tell

The pattern is predictable.

I tell a story to my granddaughters. They immediately run to my beloved wife Marsha.

“Grandma!” they say in unison. “Is that true?”

“What do you think?” says Marsha.

“NO!” says Ruby, age 11.

“NO!” says Milly, age 9.

Jim Whitehouse

This has been going on since the kids learned to talk.

We were fortunate they came with their dad for a visit over Thanksgiving. We watched them play. We watched them turn up their noses at food they didn’t like. We watched them run down the paths in the woods and even work to clear a new path. We watched the two Florida girls play with ice that formed during the cold nights. It was a great visit, as always.

This time around I decided to switch things up a bit. The stories I told them were true.

“Grandma! Is that true?” they would still ask.

“Yes,” said Marsha.

“No it isn’t,” they’d say, conditioned by years of my fanciful stories of incredible heroism by their dad, by stories of monsters and scary people, by stories of impossible happenings.

“Yes, it is,” Marsha would say. “It really is.”

“No it’s not,” they’d say.

They particularly liked the true story of my first date with a girl in one of my college classes.

Going to a bad movie and leaving early. Going to a coffee house for what was my first cup of coffee ever. Listening, briefly, to the entertainment at said coffee house, which was a man reading Christmas stories in German, of which neither of us understood a word.

Going for a hamburger and a Coke where we met up with a friend of mine who had just received a gift of a battery-operated portable television.

Off we went to a cemetery to sit in the cold and watch the tiny TV, set atop a gravestone. Then the spooky story my friend told about a man walking around a grave backwards 13 times, having his hair turn white and never being seen again.

My skepticism about my friend’s tale, and its foolishness proved when I dared to walk backward around a grave 13 times and survived, even though the obelisk marking the grave almost knocked me down when it fell over.

“I was a bit dizzy on that last lap, so I steadied myself around the end of the grave by grabbing the granite tower. I caught it and set it right, ensuring peace for the inhabitant,” I tell the girls.

Finally ending the story by revealing that the girl, who, unlikely though it may have seemed, agreed to a second date, a third, and then decades of marriage.

“You mean it was Grandma?” the girls ask excitedly.

“Yes.”

“Grandma! Is it true?”

“Yes, girls. It is true.”

“So there!” I exclaim.

I tell them the story of the time their then 14-year-old father refused to go with me for a hike in the woods unless we could take a football with us, running down the trails passing it back and forth. And how we got separated and he took a path that took him to the bottom of a 200-foot cliff while I ended up at the top of the cliff. How he scaled that cliff, hand over hand, found a rope so we could lower ourselves back to the bottom to rescue the football before it went over a waterfall.

“Is that true, Grandma?” they ask.

“What do you think?” she replies.

“NO,” they say together. “Daddy? Is it true?”

“Absolutely,” says son TJ.

“Thanks, son,” I say with a wink.

— Jim Whitehouse lives in Albion.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Looking Out: The tales we tell