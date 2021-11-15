Looking for a Thanksgiving pie that’s seriously craveable?

The Conversation

Valley of the Dawn members celebrate 'Day of the Indoctrinator' at their temple complex in Brazil on May 1. This year's event is postponed due to coronavirus. Márcia Alves, CC BY-SAEvery May 1, before sunrise, several thousand members of the religion known as the Valley of the Dawn gather in silence at a temple outside the Brazilian capital of Brasília. They come from around the world to “synchronize their spiritual energies.” As the Sun’s first rays appear over the horizon, the members, in fair