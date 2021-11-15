Looking for a Thanksgiving pie that’s seriously craveable?
Brian is in Mayville at Sweet Peas where the owner bakes her made from scratch pies just like her grandma taught her.
You can set and forget these cozy soups—just let the slow cooker do all the work. These dishes are packed with protein, veggies and whole grains, so you know they'll fit into a well-balanced Mediterranean-diet eating plan. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Chicken & Chickpea Soup and Mediterranean Slow-Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup are easy to make and offer warming comfort with every bite.
This year, the Hershey Company is celebrating Thanksgiving with its largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup ever sold, a limited-edition pie-sized treat. The post Reese’s Largest Peanut Butter Cup Ever Is a Pie-Sized Treat appeared first on Nerdist.
Upgrade Thanksgiving classics this year with the best recipes from the TODAY Food All Star chefs.
Cornbread is a staple side for many Thanksgiving tables, but this inventive recipe flips the classic on its head with a crisp, savory and spicy twist. Atlanta food blogger and personal chef Demetra Overton shared her delicious jalapeño, bacon cornbread recipe with "Good Morning America" just in time for turkey day. Overton, who has been cooking since she was 10 years old, studied to become a chef at the Institute of Culinary Education and, after becoming a mother, launched a blog and personal chef service, Sweet Savant.
Some dishes can be made up to a week before Thanksgiving, so you can start working towards a stress-free holiday sooner than you'd think.
We love bread. Baguettes, pull-apart bread, country loaves, sourdough boules, you name it. But there is one problem we encounter on a tragically regular basis: bread goes bad quickly, sometimes before we can eat it. If you have a small household or just don’t eat bread that often, it can be hard to finish a […]
Trust me, you can actually follow this.View Entire Post ›
Your Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup just got super-sized. The Hershey (HSY) Company, the candy and snack giant behind the Reese’s brand of cups and other treats, is rolling out a 3.4-pound version of the peanut butter-and-chocolate favorite to time with the Thanksgiving holiday. Indeed, the company is not referring to it as a “cup,” but rather a Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie — one that Hershey officials say is intended to be divvied into 48 servings with 160 calories per slice.
Plus, just in time for the holidays, get many of the best pies delivered right to your front door.
Fast-food menus are crowded with hefty breakfast sandwiches and sugary donuts—making it no easy feat to navigate past them all to find a healthier choice. “Ideally, your breakfast should have som...
Fall is synonymous with baking season, and there’s no better time of year to bake with fresh produce, warm spices and comforting ingredients. We’re talking...
This sweet potato casserole is the perfect make-ahead side.
Hot chocolate bombs are the perfect gift for the cocoa lovers in your life. Use our guide to learn how to make hot chocolate bombs in this simple step-by-step.
For some home chefs, a dream kitchen has endless counter space, multiple burners, plenty of storage for new spices and gadgets, room to contain every impulsive purchase and serve as the prep station for the most complicated of recipes. But for home chefs who find themselves in tiny houses, the old adage rings true: less is more. And a look into their lifestyles offers plenty of tips for how to make the most out of a small kitchen in any setting.
Cooking Thanksgiving this year? Buy these tools now—roasting pans, casserole dishes and meat thermometers—before they sell out and to avoid delays.
In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. Hearty and piquant, this quick cauliflower gnocchi dinner incorporates several healthy convenience ingredients, including turkey sausage and tender artichoke hearts, so dinner is on your table fast. Looking for a new way to turn a bag of frozen cheese ravioli into a satisfying and healthy dinner?
Martha Stewart has blessed us once again with a mouth-watering, decadent dessert that’s guaranteed to wow our holiday guests. The queen of all things cooking and organization has once again put her take on a classic, All-American dish, and made it somehow even better. Stewart just shared a genius new take on the cherry pie: […]
This is the quintessential recipe for beef stew with red wine. Jacques Pépin's mother served it at her restaurant, Le Pélican, where she made it with tougher cuts of meat.