Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Sleep Number (SNBR) is a Great Choice

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.

While many investors like to look for momentum in stocks, this can be very tough to define. There is a lot of debate surrounding which metrics are the best to focus on and which are poor quality indicators of future performance. The Zacks Momentum Style Score, part of the Zacks Style Scores, helps address this issue for us.

Below, we take a look at Sleep Number (SNBR), a company that currently holds a Momentum Style Score of B. We also talk about price change and earnings estimate revisions, two of the main aspects of the Momentum Style Score.

It's also important to note that Style Scores work as a complement to the Zacks Rank, our stock rating system that has an impressive track record of outperformance. Sleep Number currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks rated Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B outperform the market over the following one-month period.

You can see the current list of Zacks #1 Rank Stocks here >>>

Set to Beat the Market?

In order to see if SNBR is a promising momentum pick, let's examine some Momentum Style elements to see if this seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products holds up.

Looking at a stock's short-term price activity is a great way to gauge if it has momentum, since this can reflect both the current interest in a stock and if buyers or sellers have the upper hand at the moment. It is also useful to compare a security to its industry, as this can help investors pinpoint the top companies in a particular area.

For SNBR, shares are up 5.96% over the past week while the Zacks Furniture industry is up 3.14% over the same time period. Shares are looking quite well from a longer time frame too, as the monthly price change of 19.96% compares favorably with the industry's 3.91% performance as well.

Considering longer term price metrics, like performance over the last three months or year, can be advantageous as well. Shares of Sleep Number have increased 2.08% over the past quarter, and have gained 31.8% in the last year. On the other hand, the S&P 500 has only moved 1.02% and 13.88%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of SNBR's average 20-day trading volume. Volume is a useful item in many ways, and the 20-day average establishes a good price-to-volume baseline; a rising stock with above average volume is generally a bullish sign, whereas a declining stock on above average volume is typically bearish. Right now, SNBR is averaging 677,066 shares for the last 20 days.

Earnings Outlook

The Zacks Momentum Style Score encompasses many things, including estimate revisions and a stock's price movement. Investors should note that earnings estimates are also significant to the Zacks Rank, and a nice path here can be promising. We have recently been noticing this with SNBR.

Over the past two months, 6 earnings estimates moved higher compared to 1 lower for the full year. These revisions helped boost SNBR's consensus estimate, increasing from $2.58 to $2.62 in the past 60 days. Looking at the next fiscal year, 4 estimates have moved upwards while there have been 1 downward revision in the same time period.

Bottom Line

Given these factors, it shouldn't be surprising that SNBR is a #2 (Buy) stock and boasts a Momentum Score of B. If you're looking for a fresh pick that's set to soar in the near-term, make sure to keep Sleep Number on your short list.



