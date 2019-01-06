Looking At Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) From All Angles

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A), there’s is a well-regarded dividend payer that has been a rockstar for income investors, currently trading at an attractive share price. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, take a look at the report on Transcontinental here.

Undervalued established dividend payer

TCL.A’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of TCL.A’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Compared to the rest of the commercial services industry, TCL.A is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that TCL.A is potentially undervalued.

TSX:TCL.A Intrinsic Value Export January 6th 19 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, TCL.A is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 4.3%.

TSX:TCL.A Historical Dividend Yield January 6th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Transcontinental, I’ve put together three relevant factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for TCL.A’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for TCL.A’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has TCL.A’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of TCL.A? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

