Looking to travel in 2024? See Asheville Regional Airport's newest nonstop flight options

ASHEVILLE - In July, the Asheville Regional Airport announced that a record 244,504 travelled through the Western North Carolina air-based gateway — smashing a previous record of 226,839 passengers.

Yet, the airport recorded another important milestone in 2023: the number of nonstop flights to and from the region.

After announcing the addition of three new nonstop flight options in 2023, the Asheville Regional Airport has now established 34 different nonstop flights servicing 27 locations across the U.S.

If you are looking for warmer weather, two of the recently added locations may be for you.

The nonstop locations added by Allegiant Airlines this year were Phoenix and Orlando. Service to Phoenix started earlier this year, and service to Orlando begins in May 2024.

However, those looking for a ski trip or a visit to the Rocky Mountains can now find another nonstop option — this time serving customers year-round.

A year-round nonstop option to Denver launched in September through United Airlines, providing passengers with an additional airline to take them to the Mile High City, providing a second option for nonstop flight travel to the Rocky Mountains.

Fly to the 'Valley of the Sun'

One of the major new additions in 2023 was the Allegiant Air nonstop flight between Asheville and Phoenix — the capital of Arizona and area often referred to as the Valley of the Sun.

The new line had been announced in February, with flights beginning in early summer 2023.

“We expect this route to be popular with travelers in each destination as vacationers will enjoy Allegiant’s brand of ultra-convenient, low cost, nonstop travel,” Allegiant spokesperson Drew Wells said in a May news release.

One-way nonstop flights on the service start around $59 for some dates in the new year, according to the Allegiant Airline website.

Year-round travel to the 'Mile High City'

In September, the Asheville Regional Airport added a new year-round nonstop flight to Denver through United Airlines.

"Nonstop to Denver on United is an incredible addition to the route map at AVL," said Asheville Regional Airport President Lew Beliweis in a May news release on the line. "Denver is a significant hub for United, and daily service will not only provide great access to and from Denver and Colorado but will also provide easy connections to and from western locations."

Denver was already accessible through a nonstop line, but was limited by seasonality.

Allegiant Air offers nonstop seasonal flight options to Denver. The Allegiant line was established in 2018 and continues to service the area from spring to fall.

May 2024 will bring 'magic in the air'

Yet another option is headed to the Asheville Regional Airport in the new year, bringing some 'magic' closer to the region.

In November, Allegiant Airlines announced the official addition of a direct flight to Orlando from Asheville, bringing Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Universal Orlando that much closer to the mountains of North Carolina.

"We are thrilled to offer Allegiant travelers new destination options taking off this Spring. The announcement of new service is a celebration of the success we've had in these markets," Wells said in a November news release.

Flights will be offered starting May 2024, with one-way rates beginning at $49, according to the Allegiant website.

What are all of the nonstop options from Asheville?

With the Orlando line coming in late May 2024, where the Asheville Regional Airport will service a total of 27 locations through nonstop flights by mid 2024.

Some nonstop flight options for the Asheville Regional Airport are seasonal, while others run year-round. Here are the options offered by each airline and when you might be able to book a flight.

Allegiant Airlines

Austin, Texas: year-round.

Baltimore: spring to fall

Boston: spring to fall.

Chicago: spring to fall.

Denve: spring to fall.

Destin, Florida: summer.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida: year-round.

Houston: year-round.

Key West, Florida: year-round.

Las Vegas: year-round.

Minneapolis: year-round.

Orlando, Florida (starts May 2024): year-round.

Sanford, Florida: year-round.

Punta Gorda, Florida: year-round.

Sarasota, Florida: year-round.

St.Pete/Clearwater, Florida: year-round

West Palm Beach, Florida: year-round.

American Airlines

Chicago: summer.

Charlotte: year-round.

Dallas/Fort Worth: year-round.

Miami: summer.

New York: year-round.

Philadelphia: varies.

Washington, D.C.: year-round.

Delta Air Lines

Atlanta: year-round.

New York: year-round.

Minneapolis: year-round.

JetBlue Airways

Boston: summer to early fall.

Sun Country Airlines

Minneapolis: spring to fall.

United Airlines

Chicago: year-round.

Denver: year-round.

Newark, New Jersey: year-round.

