Looking to travel in 2024? See where in the US you can fly nonstop from Oklahoma City
As Oklahomans welcome the new year, many are writing down those New Year's resolutions.
Some people want to lose weight, organize their home better or read more books. Traveling is another popular resolution for those with an adventurous spirit, and it's never too early to start planning your 2024 trips.
To help you out, here are all the cities to which you can catch a nonstop flight from Oklahoma City's Will Rogers World Airport:
Atlanta
Fly nonstop from OKC to Atlanta with Delta.
Austin
Fly nonstop from OKC to Austin (Texas) with American Airlines and Southwest.
Charlotte
Fly nonstop from OKC to Charlotte (North Carolina) with American Airlines.
Chicago Midway
Fly nonstop from OKC to Chicago Midway with Southwest.
Chicago O'Hare
Fly nonstop from OKC to Chicago O'Hare with American Airlines and United.
Dallas-Fort Worth
Fly nonstop from OKC to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with American Airlines.
Denver
Fly nonstop from OKC to Denver with Frontier Airlines, Southwest and United.
Destin-Fort Walton
Fly nonstop from OKC to Destin-Fort Walton (Florida) seasonally with Allegiant.
Houston Hobby
Fly nonstop from OKC to Houston Hobby with Southwest.
Houston Intercontinental
Fly nonstop from OKC to Houston Intercontinental with United.
Las Vegas
Fly nonstop from OKC to Las Vegas with Allegiant and Southwest.
Los Angeles
Fly nonstop from OKC to Los Angeles with Allegiant and American Airlines.
Miami International
Fly nonstop from OKC to Miami International (Florida) with American Airlines.
Minneapolis
Fly nonstop from OKC to Minneapolis with Delta.
Nashville
Fly nonstop from OKC to Nashville (Tennessee) with Southwest.
New York LaGuardia
Fly nonstop from OKC to New York LaGuardia with American Airlines and Delta.
Orlando
Fly nonstop from OKC to Orlando (Florida) with Frontier Airlines and Southwest.
Orlando-Sanford
Fly nonstop from OKC to Orlando-Sanford seasonally with Allegiant.
Phoenix
Fly nonstop from OKC to Phoenix with American Airlines and Southwest.
Salt Lake City
Fly nonstop from OKC to Salt Lake City with Delta.
San Antonio
Fly nonstop from OKC to San Antonio with Southwest.
Seattle
Fly nonstop from OKC to Seattle with Alaska Airlines.
St. Louis
Fly nonstop from OKC to St. Louis with Southwest.
Tampa
Fly nonstop from OKC to Tampa (Florida) with Breeze and Southwest.
Washington National
Fly nonstop from OKC to Washington National with American Airlines and Southwest.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: See where you can fly nonstop from OKC in 2024