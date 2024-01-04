Looking to travel in 2024? See where in the US you can fly nonstop from Oklahoma City

As Oklahomans welcome the new year, many are writing down those New Year's resolutions.

Some people want to lose weight, organize their home better or read more books. Traveling is another popular resolution for those with an adventurous spirit, and it's never too early to start planning your 2024 trips.

To help you out, here are all the cities to which you can catch a nonstop flight from Oklahoma City's Will Rogers World Airport:

Atlanta

Fly nonstop from OKC to Atlanta with Delta.

Austin

Fly nonstop from OKC to Austin (Texas) with American Airlines and Southwest.

Charlotte

Fly nonstop from OKC to Charlotte (North Carolina) with American Airlines.

Chicago Midway

Fly nonstop from OKC to Chicago Midway with Southwest.

Chicago O'Hare

Fly nonstop from OKC to Chicago O'Hare with American Airlines and United.

Dallas-Fort Worth

Fly nonstop from OKC to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with American Airlines.

Denver

Fly nonstop from OKC to Denver with Frontier Airlines, Southwest and United.

Destin-Fort Walton

Fly nonstop from OKC to Destin-Fort Walton (Florida) seasonally with Allegiant.

Houston Hobby

Fly nonstop from OKC to Houston Hobby with Southwest.

Houston Intercontinental

Fly nonstop from OKC to Houston Intercontinental with United.

Las Vegas

Fly nonstop from OKC to Las Vegas with Allegiant and Southwest.

Los Angeles

Fly nonstop from OKC to Los Angeles with Allegiant and American Airlines.

Miami International

Fly nonstop from OKC to Miami International (Florida) with American Airlines.

Minneapolis

Fly nonstop from OKC to Minneapolis with Delta.

Nashville

Fly nonstop from OKC to Nashville (Tennessee) with Southwest.

New York LaGuardia

Fly nonstop from OKC to New York LaGuardia with American Airlines and Delta.

Orlando

Fly nonstop from OKC to Orlando (Florida) with Frontier Airlines and Southwest.

Orlando-Sanford

Fly nonstop from OKC to Orlando-Sanford seasonally with Allegiant.

Phoenix

Fly nonstop from OKC to Phoenix with American Airlines and Southwest.

Salt Lake City

Fly nonstop from OKC to Salt Lake City with Delta.

San Antonio

Fly nonstop from OKC to San Antonio with Southwest.

Seattle

Fly nonstop from OKC to Seattle with Alaska Airlines.

St. Louis

Fly nonstop from OKC to St. Louis with Southwest.

Tampa

Fly nonstop from OKC to Tampa (Florida) with Breeze and Southwest.

Washington National

Fly nonstop from OKC to Washington National with American Airlines and Southwest.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: See where you can fly nonstop from OKC in 2024