Looking At Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) From All Angles

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of TWE, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Treasury Wine Estates here.

Excellent balance sheet with proven track record

Over the past few years, TWE has demonstrated a proven ability to generate robust returns of 7.9% Not surprisingly, TWE outperformed its industry which returned 6.1%, giving us more conviction of the company's capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. TWE's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that TWE has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. TWE appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.36x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

ASX:TWE Income Statement, August 24th 2019 More

For Treasury Wine Estates, there are three essential factors you should look at:

