Looking for a Valentine's Day gift idea? Name a roach after your loved one...or your ex

Is science your love language?

Maybe creepy organisms are your and your partner's thing.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science is offering Houstonians and visitors the opportunity to adopt a Madagascar hissing cockroach to express everlasting affection.

The promotion is known as “Endless Love,” which supports the museum's Cockerell Butterfly Center.

How do you name a roach for Valentine's Day?

Guests can adopt an "Endless Love" Madagascar hissing cockroach for a mere $10 and name them after a loved one or maybe an ex. The roaches live in a miniature "Heartbreak Motel" in the museum's gift shop. The $10 donation also includes an enamel pin and a certificate.

What is a hissing roach?

According to the museum, there are more than 20 species of "hissing" cockroaches that hail from Madagascar. These large bugs are wingless but are strong climbers. The hissing comes from air that they expel through their bodies as a way of warding off predators. They are frequently kept as exotic pets and are also raised as food for other exotics, such as reptiles.

When does the 'Endless Love' program end?

The museum's Endless Love cockroach program runs through Feb. 15. If your partner doesn't like insects, there’s always chocolate.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Looking for a Valentine's Day gift idea? Name a hissing cockroach