Looking for a way to give this holiday season?

Nov. 22—The Mountaineer has complied a list of organizations that are accepting donations of food, clothing, blankets and toys as well as opportunities to volunteer. Finding ways to give back to the community may be one of the best Christmas gifts you can give and receive.

Blanket drive: Waynesville Rotary Club is holding a blanket drive through November, with the blankets and cash donations given to Mountain Projects. Blankets can be dropped off at Mountain Credit Union, HomeTrust Bank in Waynesville and Clyde, United Community Bank, WNC Community Credit Union and Mountain Projects. Contact Bill Allsbrook at 828-734-4536 with questions.

Share the Warmth Campaign: During November, Mast General Store is collecting gently used coats, jackets, sweaters and blankets to share with neighbors in need in the 18th annual Share the Warmth campaign.

Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child: National collection week is Nov. 13-20. Visit www.samaritanspurse.org and download a video on the proper way to pack a shoebox, what to pack and dropoff locations. Local dropoff locations are First Baptist Church in Waynesville and Bethel Baptist Church in Canton. Samaritan's Purse partners with churches and has collected shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for children around the world since 1993.

Soldiers Angels Stocking Stuffer Project: Collecting items for hospitalized veterans in Asheville's VA Hospital. Also help stuff stockings at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at VFW Post 5202. For more information, visit www.highcountryrw.com or call Jenny Price at 828-690-6096 or 828-400-4563.

Haywood Christian Ministries HEAT Haywood: Monetary donations accepted for the HEAT Haywood program, which provides heating assistance to households with elderly individuals, school aged children or those with disabilities. Increased energy costs can make the heat fund shrink quickly, especially with early cold snaps. Visit www.hcmnc.org or call 828-456-4838.

Haywood Christian Ministries food program: Donations of shelf stable foods, especially canned vegetables and meats. HCM is always in need of volunteers to pack food boxes, distribute food to neighbors, and move inventory around. Visit www.hcmnc.org.

Winter Warmth Campaign: Warm clothing and sleeping gear for children and adults. Volunteers staff the area from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Donations of blankets, pillows, sleeping bags and coats or coveralls for men are still needed. Visit http://www.canton-fbc.org/ or call 828-648-2367.

Angel Tree for pets: The Dog House is accepting donations. Visit the store and choose a tag from the Christmas tree. All dog donations will benefit the doggos at Sarge's Animal Rescue Foundation Inc. and all cat donations will benefit the kitties at FUR of WNC "Guardians of displaced felines" (Haywood County).

Holiday Bike Drive: Collecting new and gently used bicycles and tricycles. Donations can be dropped off at Hatton's Towing and Recovery. Monetary donations can be made payable to Bikers and Tows For Kids. Giveaway will occur within two weeks of Christmas. For more information call Adam Hatton at 828-400-4017.

Salvation Army Angel Tree program: Donors can adopt a child, disabled adult or senior citizen. Through the Angel Tree program, tags with the name of someone in need are placed on Christmas trees throughout the county. The tags include the age, size and a few gift ideas. Donors can select one or more tags, purchase the gifts on the list and return them to The Salvation Army for distribution. Friday, Dec. 8, is the deadline to submit gifts.

Angel Trees can be found at: Waynesville, Canton and Lake Junaluska Post Offices, Waynesville and Canton Library, Walmart, HomeTrust Bank, The Salon, Haywood EMC and Starbucks.

Call 828-456-7111 or visit southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waynesville.

Salvation Army food assistance: Funds for food boxes or vouchers are provided through individual donations as well as money taken in through the organization's red kettle/bell-ringing drive. Monetary donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army or visit southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waynesville.

Salvation Army Bell Ringer program: An army of volunteers is needed to ring the bell at the red kettles, located outside stores throughout the county. Call 828-456-7111 or visit southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waynesville.

Sugar Plum Project: Haywood County Schools Foundation Sugar Plum Project provides clothing and gifts to pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade students during the holiday season. Beginning Nov. 17, select a child's name from a tree at United Community Bank in Waynesville, Haywood County Farm Bureau in Waynesville, HomeTrust Bank in Clyde, State Employees Credit Union in Clyde, or Champion Credit Union in Canton and Waynesville. Gifts must be returned to the business by Friday, Dec. 8. The final deadline for submitting monetary donations to Haywood County Schools Foundation is also Dec. 8.

Feeding The Multitudes: Accepting holiday meal donations, especially turkeys and canned food; toy donations; teen donations; toiletries and pop-top food for care packages. Cash App, Venmo and PayPal can be used for monetary donations. For more information contact Nicole Gasperson at 828-276-6375 or Nicolegasperson.rosm@yahoo.com.

Santa Pal: Normally provided by Pactiv Evergreen paper mill employees, the program is able to continue for two more years. The program distributes food boxes and shopping trips for children. For more information or to suggest a name for a food box, call Puppy Scott at 828-582-5591. To make a monetary donation, send to Champion Credit Union, where there is an account under the Santa Pal Christmas Baskets.

Mountain Projects Winter Warmth program: To pay for heating bills. With the rising cost of utilities, many will need assistance staying warm this winter. "We want to keep residents from falling into tragic situations and we want residents to have their basic human needs met so they can succeed in other aspects of their lives." Monetary donations can be made at www.mountainprojects.org/heating assistance .

Mountain Projects Emergency Fund: Pays for utilities, food, clothes, shoes, fuel for transportation, sometimes hotel rooms and other emergencies that low-to-middle-income people face throughout the year. Mountain Projects receives about 10 emergency calls and service referrals each day. Many requests are for short-term support while staff works to connect the individual with other programs that provide longer-term relief. Monetary donations can be made at www.mountainprojects.org .

Cops and Kids: Cops shop with kids on Dec. 11. The event is a collaboration between local business, all Haywood County and state law enforcement agencies and the Haywood County Schools System. "We are so blessed and thankful to our community for the continued support we receive for this worthy event," said Jeff Haynes, FOP Lodge President.

Broyhill Children's Homes of North Carolina: Broyhill serves 40 children, ages 3-18. Gifts or donations are appreciated. Contact Linda Morgan or Bob McCleary at 828-627-9254. Visit www.bchkids.org.